A 74-year-old Catawissa man died Thursday after being involved in a one-vehicle crash in rural Jefferson County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 2, Norman D. Andrews was driving a 2012 Ford F-250 truck westbound on Dittmer Catawissa Road, east of Calvey Creek Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway.
Ultimately, Andrews’ vehicle overturned into a creek, landing on a large rock.
Andrews, who was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River ambulance personnel.