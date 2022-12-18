Police Light Crime Graphic

A Florissant man was killed in a Friday morning crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence T. Riegel, 57, of Catawissa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt 365 westbound on St. Charles Rock Road. At the same time, Cartez M. McMorise, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on the same road. 