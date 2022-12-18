A Florissant man was killed in a Friday morning crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that at 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Lawrence T. Riegel, 57, of Catawissa, was driving a 2012 Peterbilt 365 westbound on St. Charles Rock Road. At the same time, Cartez M. McMorise, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 1997 Ford F-150 truck eastbound on the same road.
At some point, McMorise crossed the center line and traveled into the path of Riegel's vehicle. The two vehicles then collided with the crash causing Riegel's vehicle to slide off the left side of the road. McMorise's vehicle ultimately came to rest in the eastbound lane.
McMorise, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead by physicians at SSM Health Depaul Hospital in Bridgeton. Riegel, who was also wearing a seat belt, did not report any injuries to the highway patrol.