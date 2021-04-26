Attorneys for the Sullivan gas station owner accused of possessing illegal slot machines, a Class A misdemeanor, were granted a continuance on Wednesday.
Their client’s arraignment hearing has been rescheduled for 9 a.m. on July 14.
As previously reported, James McNutt, owner of the Phillips 66 convenience store at 513 N. Service Road, was charged with possessing three electronic gambling devices that law enforcement officials say violate Missouri law.
McNutt is president of Midwest Petroleum Co., which operates more than 50 gas and convenience food stores, including the Sullivan station. Midwest Petroleum reported 2019 revenue of $284 million, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
Charges were filed Nov. 16. Authorities seized the machines in October, according to press reports.
State law prohibits slot machines and similar games of chance anywhere except casinos, bingo games and the state lottery. There are an estimated 14,000 such unlicensed machines violating that law in the state. Because the machines are unregistered, there is no way to tax them. That leads to lost revenue in the category — casino taxes — that the Missouri Gaming Association identified as the state’s fifth-largest source of revenue.
Of the funds collected in Missouri by gaming and casino taxes, the majority — $7.26 billion since 1994 — have gone toward educational programs. The net effective tax rate, 25.5 percent off the top in addition to other business taxes, is one of the highest-taxed casino jurisdictions in the U.S.
According to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, the Missouri Highway Patrol launched an investigation into the machines on Oct. 5. The trooper leading the investigation wrote in a sworn statement that he played “several rounds” of the Bourbon Street Dice game on the machines and after pressing a button was issued a ticket stub that he presented to the cashier for payment. The trooper was paid in cash for the amount displayed on the ticket stub, according to electronic court records.
In his statement, the trooper wrote that the devices at the gas station contain a pre-reveal icon on the screen, known as “a prize viewer,” which a player can press to preview the outcome of the upcoming play, including whether they are likely to win or lose the next play.
The outcome, from a player’s perspective, is determined by chance, and if a player wishes to take the chance that subsequent outcomes would be more advantageous, the player is required to continue playing. Per his statement, this feature classifies the devices not as games of skill but games of chance.