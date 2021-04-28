A Franklin County man facing 24 counts of child pornography-related charges was back in court this month, according to electronic court records.
Clayton Daniel Clyde Portell, 31, saw his case continued to June 29. He faces one count of first-degree promoting child pornography and 23 counts of possession of child pornography. Portell was arrested in May 2019.
According to previous reporting by The Missourian, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department’s Cyber Crimes Division and the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children team began an investigation into Portell’s online activities weeks prior to his arrest.
In March 2018, the St. Charles County Cyber Crime Task Force, the Union Police Department and the FBI conducted a search warrant on Portell’s residence near Frank Street in Union.
During their search, investigators reportedly found 25 images and 27 videos of child porn on Portell’s electronic devices.
According to court records, Portell previously lived in Pacific.