The Justice is Served fundraising breakfast for Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at Jesuit Hall in Washington beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Following the breakfast, there will be a short program providing information on CASA as well as a dessert auction and raffle.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to CASA to support its mission to recruit, train and manage additional volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children.
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can apply at www.franklincountycasa.com to begin the training process to become a child advocate. Volunteers must be 21 years old and possess a high school diploma. The next 30 hour pre-service training class begins at the end of February with an application deadline of Feb. 15th.
For more information about Franklin County CASA or the Justice is Served fundraising breakfast people may call 636.583.4422 or visit www.franklincountycasa.com.