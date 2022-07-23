Carl Ward and Mark Brinkmann

In the Associate Circuit Division VII judge election, Carl Ward argues his experience should win voters support while his opponent, Mark Brinkmann, thinks his ability to commit long-term to the judgeship makes him a better candidate.

Both men are running on the Republican Party ballot. The winner of the Aug. 2 election will be uncontested in the November election as no Democrat or third-party candidate filed during the filing period. Either Ward or Brinkmann will replace Judge Stanley Williams, who is retiring. 