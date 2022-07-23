In the Associate Circuit Division VII judge election, Carl Ward argues his experience should win voters support while his opponent, Mark Brinkmann, thinks his ability to commit long-term to the judgeship makes him a better candidate.
Both men are running on the Republican Party ballot. The winner of the Aug. 2 election will be uncontested in the November election as no Democrat or third-party candidate filed during the filing period. Either Ward or Brinkmann will replace Judge Stanley Williams, who is retiring.
At 65 years old, Ward could only serve one full four-year term before hitting Missouri’s mandatory retirement age of 70.
After 38 years of arguing cases before different judges, he said he would like to move behind the bench.
“I’m serving as the District 13 governor of the Missouri Bar Association,” he said. “Prior to that, I was president of the Missouri Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. … I think I’ve hit the pinnacle of my career as an attorney and I want to be a judge.”
For 22 years Mark Brinkmann has practiced mostly personal injury law and product liability, based in Union for the past seven and before that in Springfield. He said he has practiced in all of the areas tried in the associate circuit court like landlord/tenant disputes, small claims court and orders of protection.
“I have accountability to the citizens of Franklin County because I’m going to be seeking reelection in four years,” Brinkmann said. “... I can do this as long as I’m doing a good job for the citizens and as long as I’m meeting the job requirements.”
Ward has practiced mainly criminal defense law in Franklin and the surrounding counties, though he said he also has experience in civil trials and in courtrooms all over the state. Ward thinks the amount of trial experience, estimating nearly 1,000 cases, under his belt makes him stand out in the race.
From Villa Ridge, Ward’s law practice is based in Washington. He was raised in St. Charles earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri St. Louis in 1981, later graduating from the St. Louis University School of Law in 1984.
Brinkmann is from Washington and graduated from St. Francis Borgia High School in 1992. He went to East Central College for two years, then transferred to the University of Missouri Rolla, now University of Missouri Science & Technology. Brinkmann graduated from the University of Missouri School of Law in 2000.
He serves on the board of directors for Grace on the Go Ministries and coaches a youth basketball team at the Four Rivers YMCA.
Both men said they would try to match traits of the current associate judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit Division 7, Stan Williams. Ward said he appreciated the organization, intelligence and promptness from Williams’ bench and Brinkmann said he admired Williams’ calm and respectful command of the courtroom.
“It’s trying to explain things in a way that they can understand to hopefully get the information they need to accept either what is happening to them, or to understand why the judge is making certain decisions,” Brinkmann said.
One change Brinkmann would make to the system is to streamline the process for filing pleadings and certain types of discovery in divorce cases. He said some surrounding counties have more efficient systems that could be duplicated.
Ward said he would bring back video dockets for some cases, done away with since they were instituted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Why should an individual that lives in a remote part of Franklin County have to drive all the way to Union to take care of a minor traffic ticket?” he asked.
Ward said the video dockets would save time and resources for everyone involved in such cases.
Ward continued that he would like to reinstate a system that he said he helped implement during the pandemic to sign and file forms online. It meant fewer trips to the courthouse for attorneys and the public.
In the most recent campaign finance reports filed this month to the Missouri Ethics Commission, Ward has received $21,007.97 in donations compared to Brinkmann’s $3,075. With the help of a $20,000 loan from himself and fewer expenditures, Brinkmann had more money on hand than Ward: $12,848.22 compared to $6,965.42.
Brinkmann donated another $733 to his campaign and his largest outside donor was Villa Ridge retiree Jon Hughes, who gave $1,000. He said early in the campaign he and his wife, Kelly, who is on the Washington school board, budgeted what they would need to run a “very efficient, lean, mean campaign,” and he said he did not solicit donations from other attorneys.
Ward said the longevity of his career led to the broad financial support. He donated $3,057 to his own campaign. Matthew and Angela Lowe, of Clinton, each gave $3,000. Kansas City attorney Denise Kirby gave $2,500. He said because of his longevity in the profession, he has many supporters.
The voter registration deadline for the Aug. 2 primary election has passed. Absentee voting for the primary election is ongoing. To request an absentee ballot, voters should contact the Franklin County Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. July 20.