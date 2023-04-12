Missouri’s cannabis dispensaries recorded more than $126 million in cannabis sales in March, eclipsing the $103 million figure the state posted in February.
Now, the industry is on pace to generate more than $1.4 billion in total sales of both recreational and medical use cannabis by the end of 2023.
“Over the first two months of full legalization we have seen really strong sales that is, I think, above what many of us projected would happen,” said Jack Cardetti, a spokesperson for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association. Since the first retail sale of medical marijuana in October 2020, Missouri dispensaries have sold a combined $871.40 million in marijuana and marijuana-infused products.
“Many states have struggled in those first months of legalization, but not here in Missouri,” Cardetti said. “In other states, they’ve seen long lines, lack of selection, but not here in Missouri. We’ve seen a really strong rollout over the course of the legalization.”
In March, Missouri dispensaries recorded more than $93.5 million in adult-use cannabis sales and $32.7 million in medical sales. For comparison, in February, Missouri dispensaries rang up more than $71.7 million in adult use sales and $32.2 million in medical use sales.
“We are seeing strong sales in every corner of our state, which is rather unique,” Cardetti said. He then referenced Colorado, where a number of counties and cities still ban the sale of cannabis despite the state legalizing recreational cannabis in 2012.
“Unlike in Colorado, Missouri communities are embracing cannabis dispensaries because they know the economic benefits they provide to the community,” Cardetti said. Earlier this month, voters in Washington, Gerald, Pacific, Union and St. Clair voted to implement a 3-percent sales tax on recreational use cannabis sales. Voters in Franklin County also voted in favor of a 3-percent countywide tax.
Some critics have said communities would like to be able to opt out of the state’s cannabis legalization, however, such a measure to ban recreational sales would have required a 60 percent approval.
Cardetti credited Missouri’s robust cannabis sales to Missourians themselves.
“What we are seeing is that Missourians are staying home to purchase their cannabis, which is a good thing,” Cardetti said. He said sales in Illinois are down double digits since the legalization of cannabis took effect in Missouri.
In the Show-Me State, Cardetti said cannabis users can be grouped into three clusters.
The first cluster are the state’s 200,000-plus medical use cardholders, who continue to purchase cannabis through the medical use program even after full legalization.
In March, the state saw 5,180 Missourians file paperwork to receive a medical use card, which is down from the all-time high in May 2021 when the state had 15,127 people applying for medical use cards. Of those currently holding medical use cards, 3,150 are Franklin County residents and 1,451 are Warren County residents, according to data provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The state health department was tasked with administering the state’s cannabis legalization, including both recreational and medical use.
The areas with the highest number of medical use cardholders are St. Louis County, 23,149 cardholders; St. Charles County, 12,151 cardholders; and Greene County, 11,333 cardholders.
The second cluster of customers are individuals who are exploring cannabis for the first time, Cardetti said.
“These are people who are trying cannabis for the first time because they know that what they are buying is safe and has been laboratory tested,” Cardetti said. “For example, they are using it to help them sleep, because instead of taking Ambien, which they have been taking for 20-plus years, they are now taking one edible gummy 45 minutes before bed and that helps them sleep through the night.”
The third cluster of customers are those who previously were buying cannabis illegally.