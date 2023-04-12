Missouri Health & Wellness Dispensary First Sale (copy) (copy)
Louella Bates chats with customer James Wright Feb. 3 while finalizing the first recreational cannabis sale at Missouri Health & Wellness in Washington. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Missouri’s cannabis dispensaries recorded more than $126 million in cannabis sales in March, eclipsing the $103 million figure the state posted in February.

Now, the industry is on pace to generate more than $1.4 billion in total sales of both recreational and medical use cannabis by the end of 2023.