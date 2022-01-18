Anti-abortion advocates with the East Central Area Mo. Right to Life organization will be holding a candlelight vigil Friday, Jan. 21 in Washington.
The hour-long vigil, which will begin at 5 p.m., will be held at the corner of Fifth and Jefferson St. in Washington. Participants at the vigil are encouraged to dress warmly and to bring their own candle or flashlight.
The formation of the regional right to life group came after the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion. On a date near the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade court decision, anti-abortion advocates gather to host a candlelight vigil.
For more information, visit www.ecamrl.org.