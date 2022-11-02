Exactly one week after his disappearance, family and friends of Kenny Loudermilk will gather for a candlelight vigil at the Washington riverfront on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
“We are asking for the community, people of all walks of life to join us as we gather to pray for Kenny and our mission to bring him home,” said Kevin Baker, a brother-in-law to Kenny Loudermilk.
“Through hope, through prayer, we believe he will come home and we will be reunited with him,” Baker said.
Loudermilk has been missing since Wednesday, when he was last seen in the Missouri River near Washington. Loudermilk, an experienced pilot, had been flying a motorized paraglider alone toward Hermann when his paraglider crashed into the river. Another experienced pilot was flying with Loudermilk but in his own paraglider and safely reached Hermann.
After the crash, witnesses at the Hummingbird Club and elsewhere in Washington saw him attempting to keep his head above water before they say he never resurfaced.
It was a trip that Baker said Loudermilk had taken multiple times.
“It was one of his favorite places to fly,” Baker said. “He absolutely loved seeing the fall colors from the sky, seeing the changing of the leaves.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is not sure what caused the crash, according to Cpl. Dallas Thompson, public information officer with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C.
“It could have been one of those freak paragliding incidents. We just don’t have a clue right now,” Thompson said. He said the highway patrol’s search teams have not recovered any of Loudermilk’s equipment to be able to begin an investigation into what caused the crash.
Thompson said that the search for Loudermilk will continue, but is shifting downstream.
“We’ve pretty much eliminated and exhausted the idea that he is near where he went under (the water),” Thompson said. He said the boats that have cruised the area are equipped with sonar technology. Those boats are now focusing on areas at least six miles downstream from Washington.
He said the highway patrol does have a helicopter, which would come from Jefferson City, to conduct aerial searches of the river banks. The decision to call for the helicopter is weather dependent, especially if there is cloud cover.
Thompson stressed Tuesday that the highway patrol was not abandoning the search, and would continue to look for the body of Loudermilk, who is presumed dead by the highway patrol.
As the search continues, Baker said the family is continuing to grapple with Loudermilk’s likely death.
That initial phone call from the highway patrol to the family that several people had witnessed Loudermilk go beneath the water’s surface was “debilitating.”
“It felt like the entire world just stopped, like a ton of bricks just hit you in your chest,” said Baker, who is married to one of Loudermilk’s two surviving sisters. He is also survived by his parents, a brother, and a 15-year-old daughter, Kylie, who is a sophomore at Lutheran St. Charles High School.
“Initially we had some level of hope, especially since there were a couple of people who said they thought they saw him swim to shore,” Baker said. “But as time passed, the reality of the situation we are facing became real to us and we are coping with that reality.”
The family, who attend Element Church in Wentzville, said they are especially grateful for the members and clergy of St. Francis Borgia Parish who have provided assistance to them during this time.
The vigil, which is expected to last about an hour, is open to the public and will be held in one of the pavilions at the James W. Rennick Riverfront Park. Baker said the family will have some candles for vigil-goers, but individuals attending the vigil are encouraged to bring their own candles and to bring a lawn chair.
The vigil will feature remarks from Loudermilk’s surviving family members, including his daughter, Kylie, and musical performances from various vocalists. During the vigil, family members will also release a number of floating lanterns into the night sky.
Baker said there will also be light refreshments provided and pictures of Loudermilk will be on display at the vigil.
Baker, who first met Loudermilk when he was a two-year-old toddler, said the vigil will give the family a chance to reflect on the life of the man, who loved rock ‘n roll and heavy metal music, drank energy drinks to fuel up for his “adventurous life,” had a “great sense of humor,” who “loved sunsets,” and who “conquered a lot in life.”
A graduate of Fort Zumwalt South High School, Loudermilk went on to study at Ranken Technical School before becoming a member of the Pipefitters Union 562, a position he had held for three years. Loudermilk, who was active in Alcoholics Anonymous, had been sober for years after a bout of alcoholism earlier in his life. He was also a single father after Kylie’s mother died when she was a toddler.
“He really strove to educate himself, so that he could take care of his daughter,” Baker said. “He ultimately wanted to be a better father, a better man, for her.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been launched. The fundraiser, which has a fundraising goal of $50,000, has raised more than $6,200, as of The Missourian’s deadline. A link to the GoFundMe is posted in the online version of this story. Baker said the family will use the funds to cover funeral expenses, but also to help fulfill Loudermilk’s dreams for his daughter’s education.
“Kenny worked long hours to make sure that he could pay tuition to send Kylie to Lutheran St. Charles. He was so proud of her and the education she was getting so we want to make sure we can see her through school,” Baker said. “We don’t want to let Kenny down.”