Franklin County judges might have order in the court, but, outside, there is some confusion about upcoming judicial elections for three 20th Circuit Court seats.
Each of the three races pits two Republican candidates against each other in the Aug. 2 primary.
In the Division 2 judicial race, Judge Ryan J. Helfrich, who was appointed to his seat in December by Gov. Mike Parson, is facing fellow Republican Steve White, a Washington attorney. The winner of the Republican Primary is expected to face Democrat Bill Stalhuth, a Washington attorney, in November.
In the race for Division VI associate circuit judge, Judge Matthew Houston, who also was appointed to his seat by Parson, is facing Charles “Chep” Hurth, a New Haven resident who practices law in Union.
And in the Division VII associate circuit judge race, which has no incumbent, attorneys Mark E. Brinkmann, of Washington, and Carl M. Ward, of Villa Ridge, are facing each other.
With all three races involving either an open seat or a recently filled one, Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said that has created more judicial candidates than any time in recent memory.
While the candidates are in three separate races, Houston said he has had to educate some potential voters on how the judicial races work.
“There’s some confusion I’ve found with some voters, where they don’t realize there are three different races,” he said. “It’s just a position where, in general, there’s just not a lot of knowledge. Most people have never been involved in the court system. I think all the candidates are finding that.”
Houston said he tries to talk to as many people as he can to explain how the process works.
Hurth said he visits with many voters who are unaware that there are three separate judicial races and that many people are not aware that many of the cases heard in Division VI are not criminal trials.
“Division VI does breach of contract cases, real estate cases, disillusions, small claims cases, landlord-tenant cases, any number of other things besides criminal law,” he said. “Most people in the population think judges just do the cases they see on TV, which are criminal, and that’s not just what happens in Division VI. Division VI has jurisdiction over an awful lot of other types of cases.”
Along with putting up signs and knocking on doors, Hurth also has been attending events.
“It’s been a lot of fun so far,” he said. “I’ve kissed a lot of babies, been in parades, been to a lot of banquets, attended a number of car shows — a whole variety of events. I’m spending a lot of time across Franklin County.”
The Division 2 race between Helfrich and White differs for a couple reasons. First, it is a six-year term, while the two associate judgeships are four-year terms. And the Division 2 judge also hears cases in Franklin, Gasconade and Osage counties, while the two associate positions are primarily for Franklin County cases.
That means going to church picnics and other events in all three counties, White said. “As the election goes on, we’ll be doing pretty extensive door-to-door, and we’ll have some mailers go out,” he said.
White has been hearing from voters who are not sure about all the races, as well.
“This is probably the most contested judicial elections we’ve ever had, as I recall,” he said. “I’d imagine there is some confusion. Most voters don’t know what circuit they’re in, so they don’t really know the boundaries, necessarily.”
Helfrich also has heard some confusion from voters, including voters who are unsure which candidate is running against another candidate.
“You just educate them,” Helfrich said when asked how he addresses the confusion. “What I’ve found is that when you take a few minutes and explain to them the difference between associate circuit court judge and circuit court judge, and also the differences in responsibilities and duties that the different judges have — the light bulb goes on and they typically get it and understand.”
Helfrich said he has enjoyed attending various events. “I think judges need to be out in the community,” he said. “I think the community at large needs to be comfortable coming up to the judges, speaking to the judges, coming to court and observing the judges. We do work for the community after all, so that’s the message I’m trying really hard to get out there.”
Brinkmann has been attending picnics, as well as Republican Central Committee meetings and the Franklin County Fair. “Anything that’s going on, we’re getting to,” he said.
He has noticed some confusion, as well.
“I’ve had tons of people ask, ‘Who’s your opponent?’ ” he said. “There’s tons of signs out there, more for some than others.”
Stalhuth and Ward did not respond to The Missourian’s requests for an interview.