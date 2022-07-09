The race to replace state Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, in Jefferson City is one of the more fiercely fought local contests in the Aug. 2 primary.
Competing in the Republican Primary are Merry-Noella Skaggs, of Pacific; state Rep. Nate Tate, of St. Clair; Bob Jones and Ben Brown, both of Washington; and Jason Franklin, of Warrenton. The winner will face John Kiehne, of Pacific, the only Democrat running, in the November general election.
The recently redrawn district 26 includes all of Franklin County, Eureka and the parts of Pacific in St. Louis County, as well as parts of Warren, Osage and Gasconade counties.
Skaggs is now working as a barista in a coffee house after being fired from her job as a registered nurse at Barnes-Jewish Hospital for not taking a COVID-19 vaccine or weekly tests, she said. The experience helped inspire her campaign.
“It just seems like the other people that were running weren’t really talking about the vaccine mandates,” she said. “I think it should be your choice what goes into your body, not a government or company getting to decide for you or you lose your career.”
Skaggs said she would like to see Missouri follow Ohio, which is considering a ballot initiative that would explicitly ban vaccine mandates in the state constitution. She said her background in health care would set her apart from most of the Legislature.
Skaggs is also frustrated with the lack of discussion on nurse-to-patient staffing laws in nursing homes and hospitals. Skaggs said her specialty at Barnes-Jewish had one nurse for between five and seven patients, while other states have requirements of no more than three patients per nurse.
“In Missouri, we’re taking care of twice as many patients on certain days, and there’s no law in place to say I can’t have eight patients or nine patients,” she said. “The only law we have currently in Missouri is fire code, set by a fire marshal, and that’s not a health care professional.”
Tate, an information technology director and corporate compliance officer who is ending his third two-year term in Jefferson City, said he first ran for the state House to be a voice for the people and would like to do the same in the Senate.
“With the political climate we have in America, I think state sovereignty is a huge priority,” Tate said. “We don’t need people outside of the state telling us what we can and can’t do. I think having someone who will go up and represent their constituents and Missourians is a huge priority.”
Issues of concern with state sovereignty include red-flag gun laws and mandates, such as those with COVID-19 vaccines, Tate said. But working to serve constituents is also important, he said, and that can include assisting a constituent who is not getting an unemployment check to a student being bullied and not getting help in school.
Tate said he has been involved in public service for 31 years. “I think experience is a huge thing,” he said. “It takes a long time to get up to speed on the operation of things that happen in the state Legislature.”
Jones is retired, after owning J&W Cycles in Washington with his brother for 38 years. He also spent nine years on the Washington Town & Country Fair board and was on the Washington Chamber of Commerce executive board for six years, serving as chairman of both. He is also on Franklin County’s Highway 47 Corridor Committee.
“I just got frustrated with the lack of common sense in Jeff City,” he said. “In the Senate, especially, it seems like there are a lot of people who have axes to grind and are doing things to disrupt the proceedings. I like to pride myself on working with people and trying to get government to represent the people.”
A former high school teacher, Jones said education is a key issue for him.
Brown owns Satchmo’s Bar & Grill in Chesterfield and is a former chairman of the Franklin County Republican Central Committee and a national committee member representing Missouri at the Young Republicans National Federation.
Brown became well-known early in the COVID-19 pandemic, first starting a petition to get state approval to allow bars to sell cocktails to go. He also fought St. Louis County government over its suspension of indoor dining at bars and restaurants. He was also a well-known opponent of the city of Washington’s mask mandate.
Brown was involved in a lawsuit that resulted in Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green ruling in November 2021 that the Department of Health and Senior Services unconstitutionally granted too much power to individual local health officials and directors in determining COVID-19 regulations. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued 47 school districts that had mask mandates in place, including Meramec Valley R-III.
“My actions are what led me here,” he said. “I was motivated to run, because everything in a bird’s eye view just appeared to be corrupt and broken in our system.”
Brown, who said his campaign is knocking on thousands of doors each week, was endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police and Missouri Right to Life. He said he is also a strong supporter of the state’s Second Amendment Preservation Act, which bans law enforcement agencies from enforcing federal gun laws that go beyond state laws.
“When bad policies can be limited to places like the St. Louis area, the problems don’t stay there,” he said. “We’re seeing a lot of crime and other things that are working their way out to other areas. I’m a big believer that we need to be supporting law enforcement in every way that we can.”
The state should also be careful about becoming more dependent on federal funds, Brown said.
“We need to reign in some of this out-of- control spending in our state, because when something becomes a line item it stays there permanently,” he said.
Franklin could not be reached for comment.
Here is what the candidates said about other issues facing the state:
Tax cut
Candidates were generally supportive of Gov. Mike Parson’s proposal to cut the state income tax rate for most residents to 4.7 percent, from around 5.4 percent.
Tate said he will likely support the cuts.
“It’s something that we’re going to have a special session over, apparently,” he said. “We’ll have to see what’s in the details of what he’s talking about. I want to see the details of it before I say 100 percent ‘yes.’ ”
Brown has not seen the details of the plan, but, generally, supports most tax cuts, he said.
“I think there’s a lot more that we can be doing,” he said. “Our growth in our state is stagnant, and there is a whole lot more we can be doing to lower taxes for hardworking families and small businesses.”
Skaggs said she supports the proposal but would like to see more done about Missouri’s sales tax, which is the eighth highest in the country when local taxes are added. “I definitely support tax cuts,” she said.
Jones also said he supports the proposed tax cut.
STIP
Candidates differed on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, which includes a total of nearly $86 million for work to improve capacity on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair.
Brown opposed the gradual 12-cent gasoline tax increase that is helping pay for the $10 billion in statewide transportation projects over the next decade.
“I think that before we place a greater burden on taxpayers, we owe them a certain amount of due diligence to make sure the funds that are already being given to us are being used properly,” he said. “We have a tremendous amount of waste right now. ... I think before we pass the biggest tax increase in Missouri history, which the gas tax was, that’s the minimum that’s owed. We have a duty to look at how funds are being used now and eliminate that waste and find out where else we can be getting some of these funds from.”
Jones touted his decade on the Highway 47 committee in helping him understand the need for the road to be widened to four lanes, he said.
“If you drive through Union between 4 o’clock and 5:30 to 6 o’clock, you’ll understand why we have to have four lanes,” he said. “We worked very hard to see the improvements on the Highway 47-Highway 50 interchange. Although I, generally, don’t support increasing taxes, I was in favor of the fuel tax. It was something that was desperately needed.”
More than 40 projects in District 26 are expected to be addressed over the next five years in the STIP, Jones said. “It’s stuff that we desperately need,” he said.
Along with education, infrastructure is one of the main issues Jones is running on, he said. “Roads, bridges, we’ve got to attract new businesses to Missouri, and one of the best ways to do that is investing in infrastructure,” he said.
Skaggs said she would like more of the taxes to be paid by companies.
“That seems really unfair that someone like me who’s making $13 an hour in the food service industry is having to pay $480 (in yearly gas taxes), while the corporations that are making a lot in profits are having to pay zero,” she said.
Tate said the improvements are important, and would work for funding if additional improvements are needed.
“It’s needed to be done for many, many years now,” he said. “You’re fighting for all Missourians, but you’re also fighting for the constituents that put you in office as well. If that’s something they desire, then absolutely.”
Amtrak
While Amtrak is a federal program, the rail service has been discussed often in Jefferson City because daily trips on the Missouri River Runner service between Kansas City and St. Louis — through Washington — being added and subtracted many times over the years. Candidates differed on whether they would follow former state Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, in championing passenger rail service in Franklin County.
Jones said Amtrak is vital to downtown Washington. He recalls dealing with concerns over service when he was on the chamber board.
“Amtrak is something that is needed all the way across the state,” he said.
Tate will support Amtrak if that’s what constituents want, he said.
“I know it’s good for all the small communities in which it stops,” he said. “It’s good for business, it’s good for tourism and things like that. That’s something I can certainly get behind.”
Skaggs said she has not heard about Amtrak from people she talks to in the district.
“If there is some way I can do that to keep Amtrak at the same level, I am definitely for that,” she said.
There are benefits to having the rail transportation system, but Brown said it should be up to the communities.
“In some cases, there can be increases in crime and negative effects,” he said. “That’s something that should be left to the local governments to decide and weigh the pros and cons and see if the benefits outweigh the risks.”
Rock Island Trail
Gov. Mike Parson issued a proposed budget with $69.2 million in federal relief funds to develop a multi-use trail on a 144-mile railroad corridor given to the state by Ameren Missouri. But the Senate Appropriations Committee voted earlier this year to cut the funding.
Candidates gave differing opinions on whether the funding should be restored for the trail, which is expected to connect from Windsor to Beaufort.
Skaggs said the trail would be good for rural communities.
“It would be good to have a trail that they could use for recreational fitness purposes,” she said. “I’m kind of curious as to why the state cut back the funding for that project.”
Federal precedent exists for dealing with rail trails going through private property, Tate said.
“The precedent has already been set with the Katy Trail, so the same thing will happen with the Rock Island Trail,” he said. “I am all for property rights, but with the precedent already being set, it’s not going to go back to the property owners.
“The Katy Trail is bringing in around $17 million a year in revenue now,” Tate said. “Agri-tourism is becoming a much larger industry, and it’s growing every year. I think that’s something that would be great for Missouri.”
Brown wants to explore the issue further.
“I know that there are some potential economic benefits to having that trail there, though I’ve also heard some concerns expressed by some in more rural communities and agriculture,” he said. “With transportation infrastructure being where it is, there are concerns about losing another railroad versus having the trail itself.”
Jones also has not made up his mind on the Rock Island Trail, saying there was disagreement when the Katy Trail was built.
“When you take land that is adjacent to someone else’s property, there’s some real questions about that,” he said. “To be perfectly honest, I need to study that a little more.”