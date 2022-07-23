All three candidates in the Aug. 2 Republican Primary for state House District 119 describe themselves as conservatives.
But two of them say there is a big difference, one that contributed to them seeking the office. That’s because Marty Marler does not live in the redrawn district.
The district will cover much of the southeastern part of Franklin County, including most of Union, St. Clair and Pacific when the redrawn boundaries go into effect after the November election.
“I definitely did not want him representing District 119,” Brian Pickard, a Union alderman the last four years who is a mortgage lender at Bank of Franklin County, said of Marler. “Would you want someone representing you who that doesn’t live in your district? I think that’s one of the most important things is to have somebody in the district representing you, not somebody from outside the district. That’s like having somebody from Mexico being president of the United States.”
Marler said he lives in Sullivan, in the current District 119, and continued running in the district when the new map was approved. Marler filed Feb. 22, the first day candidates could thrown their name in the ring, while Pickard and fellow candidate Brad Banderman filed March 22.
Marler said it is legal to run for the legislature, as long as he moves to District 119 within a year if he is elected, he said. He plans to do that.
The current District 119 Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, opted to run for the vacant District 26 state Senate seat instead of seeking a fourth two-year term in the House. With no Democrat in the race, the winner of the August primary will become the representative.
Brad Banderman
Banderman, a St. Clair resident who is youth pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lonedell, as well as a substitute teacher and bus driver in the St. Clair R-XIII School District, said he spent most of his life in the redrawn district 119 and thinks it is important to have someone from the area representing the district. He said he wants to run a transparent campaign, with information posted to his website, and be accessible and principled.
Among the issues important to Banderman is “safe and properly funded locally-controlled schools.”
Banderman, who is a volunteer chaplain with the St. Clair Police Department, said he would like to work to stop a “national effort” to undermine police, fire and ambulance workers.
Banderman wants to make it easier for companies and small businesses to operate and grow in Missouri, also wanting increased wages for all workers, saying it is time to “move on” from right-to-work efforts.
Banderman would have preferred an up or down vote on the 12-cents per gallon gasoline tax increase that is gradually going into effect from 2021 to 2025, instead of the “gimmick” rebate system, he said. Even if the vote was done in the legislature, he would have liked to have seen more information provided to the public.
Still, Banderman will work to make sure nearly $86 million set aside for safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair is used for that purpose, he said.
“I think that we need to develop penalties or something within the structure of funding so that it gets spent the way it’s been designated to be spent,” he said. “When we designate funds for a particular use, that’s what they need to be spent on.”
Though he favors nuclear power if it can be done affordably, Banderman wants to increase electric production, “whatever that might be within our state.”
Marty Marler
Marler is a professional land surveyor. He has owned Marler Surveying Company for 28 years, with locations in Sullivan and St. Louis, as well as ice houses in St. Clair and Sullivan. He said his business experience gives him a good problem solving and critical thinking skills that would be valuable in the legislature.
“I think running two businesses, dealing with the general public on a day to day basis, solving problems is an absolute uptick on my part,” he said.
Marler wants to be a “voice for the conservative people in the district,” focusing on “hot topic” issues like critical race theory, banning transgender athletes who were born male from competing in girls sports and gun rights.
“I support traditional marriage, I support traditional sports,” he said.
Marler also calls for children to have access to a quality education, regardless of where they live.
Marler opposed the gas tax increase, despite its possible use to expand Highway 47 to four lanes through part of the district.
“Was it voted on by the people? I’m going to say ‘no,’ ” Marler said. “That’s where the decision should be made.”
Brian Pickard
Pickard also is running because he sees a need for conservative values in Jefferson City. He said he would love to be assigned to a committee that oversees appropriations.
“The most important issue is spending is getting way out of hand in Missouri,” he said. “I’m very fiscally conservative.”
While he said he would need to be in state government to figure out exactly where to cut spending, Pickard pointed out that Missouri has a larger budget than Illinois, even though Illinois has twice the population.
“There must be some overspending somewhere,” he said.
Having already been involved in politics in Union, Pickard said he has an advantage over other candidates. “And being in the banking business, I think I have a good, conservative business sense,” he said.
Pickard will work to ensure the nearly $86 million in funding for Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements is well spent, he said.
“I think we definitely need four lanes on 47 going from Washington to St. Clair,” he said. “I’ve been a big proponent of that.”
Pickard also would like to restore funding to the Rock Island Trail, a project planned for a 144-mile rail corridor that was planned to go from Beaufort to Windsor before a Senate committee removed $69.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds earlier this year.
“Obviously, we need strong parks and recreation throughout the state,” he said.