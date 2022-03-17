Every candidate in the East Central College Board of Trustees election has worked for the college in some fashion.
Now, the three candidates — two incumbents and one challenger — are hoping to represent ECC Subdistrict No. 3, which encompasses most of the Washington School District, excluding portions of Boeuf and Lyon townships. The election is slated for April 5, but absentee voting is already underway through the Franklin County Clerk’s office in Union. Those elected in April will serve a six-year term.
Challenger Jon Ceretto, 65, and Eric Park, who declined to share his age, have been adjunct professors and Ina “Cookie” Hays, 69, worked her way up from secretary to vice president of student development in 41 years of working at ECC.
Incumbents, Park and Hays, graduated from ECC.
Hays said she was in one of the first graduating classes, starting her courses in Union Memorial Auditorium before taking courses at the current campus. She said the reason she is running for a second six-year term on the board is for the same reason as when she ran originally.
“I think it’s important for whoever serves on the board to really care about the institution,” she said. “I’m not running to build my resume, I’m running because I understand the mission of the college and I understand its challenges. I just feel like I can help.”
Hays said in her tenure she is proud of helping to implement the most recent strategic five-year plan in 2018. She said the board worked with the community and with a consulting firm to lay out where the trustees want to see the college, and how the administration can follow that path.
Hays wants ECC to continue to be what it was to her as a student: A place to empower students to learn a skill and go on to benefit the community.
“When East Central became a reality right after I graduated from high school, it was a godsend,” she said. “It enabled me to work part-time, go to school, and not go into debt.”
In addition to more than four decades of work at ECC, Hays has been the president of the Union chapter of PEO, is active at Immanuel Lutheran in Washington and is involved with the group organizing the 50-year reunion of the Washington High School classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972.
Park is also a graduate of WHS. For him, attending ECC after serving in the Army was more than a time to take a few courses and move on.
“Without ECC, (reentering civilian life) would have been pretty difficult and maybe I could have done it, but I think with veterans, you get out, you’re trying to figure out how to reengage and get back to some other environment and I think having a place like East Central to help veterans is really, really important,” Park said.
Now a financial adviser at LPL Financial in Washington, Park received his business administration degree at Lindenwood, master’s from The American College of Financial Services, and master’s degree in financial services and Ph.D. in economics from the University of Missouri in Columbia. Park said he has taught as an adjunct professor at two of his alma maters: East Central and MU and has stayed involved with the East Central Foundation for more than 25 years.
Park said he has the same four focuses for his second term as his first: making sure the college is financially stable, keeping the highest accreditation possible, expanding online services and expanding dual credit and simultaneous graduation opportunities. He serves as the treasurer of the current board and said his financial expertise has made him a good fit for the position. Park is also a trustee on the board for the Public School and Education Employee Retirement Systems of Missouri, helping to manage a $57 billion pension.
“I think the institution itself is not really the buildings and grounds,” he said. “It’s all of the stakeholders. It’s the students, it’s the constituents of the East Central College district and it’s certainly the faculty and staff and the people that work there.”
Although this is Ceretto’s first run for public office, he has extensive experience in government. Before his current job teaching as an adjunct professor at East Central and Jefferson College, Ceretto worked as an executive officer for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles, the largest bankruptcy court in the U.S. There, he said he managed 400 employees and a $50 million budget. He has also served on the board of directors for United Way in the Greater Los Angeles area, which raised about $1.2 million annually during his tenure.
Though he has not attended a board of trustees meeting yet, Ceretto said he had a long conversation with ECC President Jon Bauer about the role of the board and he feels well-positioned to challenge Hays or Park for their seats.
From Southern California, Ceretto graduated from the University of California Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in geography/ecosystems analysis and a master’s degree in computer systems.
The Washington resident bills himself as the “fresh idea” candidate who wants to rekindle ECC’s connection with communities in its district. He said that two or three six-year terms quickly add up, so he got in the race to “put the community back in community college.”
From potential changes to the college’s strategic plan to just calling local businesses, Ceretto said he has several ideas on how to partner with companies to attract former ECC students back to jobs in the area. While complimentary of the school’s trades program, he thinks it can do more to let students get experience with companies around the region. He said he wants businesses to “look at ECC as a resource rather than a line item on taxes.”
Ceretto said changes like these could address labor shortages in the area.
“We don’t want (students) to go to Mizzou and then leave the area,” he said.