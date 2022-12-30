Franklin County voters have their candidates for the April 4 election.
The candidate filing period ended Tuesday, meaning the ballots are set for several upcoming area mayoral, boards of aldermen and boards of education races, among others.
The only Washington voters to have a contested board of alderman race are those living in the city’s Fourth Ward. Incumbent Joe Holtmeier, the second-longest serving member of the current council, will face off against Fair Street resident and challenger Harvey Mendez.
In the city’s other three wards, only incumbents Duane Reed, Mark Wessels and Jeff Patke filed to run. They will automatically resume their position on the board without election.
Union Mayor Robert “Bob” Schmuke and municipal Judge A. David Arand were the only people to file in their races for reelection in the county seat.
Incumbent Aldermen Brian Pickard in Ward 1 and Dennis Soetebier in Ward 3 were the only people to file in those districts. No one filed to run for the Ward 4 seat, which is now held by Karen Erwin. Eligible residents of Ward 4, which is made up of the parts of Union east of the Bourbeuse River, can file to run for the seat as a write-in candidate.
Former Union City Administrator Russell Rost filed Tuesday to run for the Ward 2 aldermanic seat. Rost was the only person to file for the position, which is currently held by Alderman Robert Marquart.
Ward 2 includes the southwestern part of the city.
Despite having two open seats on the board of aldermen, only one person filed to run for City Hall in St. Clair. Ward 1 incumbent Arthur Viehlend will reclaim his position while the open Ward 2 aldermenship will have to be filled by Mayor Cozy Bailey’s appointment.
Municipal Judge A. David Arand will retain his seat as the only candidate.
Pacific’s second ward will be the area’s most crowded City Hall race with three candidates: incumbent Jerry Eversmeyer, of Highway N, Anna Meadows, of Highway N, and Karla Stewart of Smoke Signal Road.
Meanwhile, Debra Kelley, of Highway N will represent Ward 3 after incumbent candidate Andy Nemeth withdrew his name from the race. Rafael Madrigal, of Forest Glen Drive, will take the open Ward 1 seat.
No election is necessary for the Washington School Board. Incumbent president Dan Leslie and challengers Robert “Rob” Horvath and Robert “Bob” Oreskovic will take seats at the board after no others filed, including incumbents Scott Byrne and Susan Thatcher.
The three incumbents of the Union R-XI School Board will hold their seats as they were the only people to file their candidacy. They are Dr. Virgil Weideman, Amy K. Hall and Aaron Bockhorst. The Meramec Valley R-III School District has a full race, however, with six candidates. Incumbents Sean brinker and Mike Klenke did not file for one of the four open seats, but President Matt Trower and Vice President Dianna Meyer did. They will be joined on the ballot by Clint “Allen” Tindall Jr., Amanda Nemeth, Laura Riegler and Charles “Charlie” Williams.
Four candidates will vie for three open seats on the st. Clair R-XIII board. Incumbent President David A. Berkel and Vice President Brian Hinson are joined by challengers Heather Anne Van Ness and Jason Gaszak.
In New Haven, incumbent Vice President Lauren Zobrist, incumbent Tim Schuck and challenger Aaron Swann filed to run for three open seats. Dan Olson will vacate his position on the board.
