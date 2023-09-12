Police Light Crime Graphic

A Canadian man has been indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis – accused of stealing more than $64,000 in cash from Walmart stores across the country, including some in this area using sleight-of-hand.

Mohsen Akbari, 37, was indicted Aug. 16 on one count of wire fraud and one count of interstate transportation of stolen property. He was arrested Sept. 5 and pleaded not guilty to the charges Monday.

