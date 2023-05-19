IMG_0672.JPG
Buy Now

Festival attendees had the opportunity to eat as much BBQ as they wanted from Treaux's Cajun BBQ, Off the Bone BBQ, Sugarfire and many more. 

The annual Washington Cajun Festival is set to tantalize taste buds in mid-June.

Festival-goers can expect to sample mouth-watering food and drink at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23.