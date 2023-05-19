The annual Washington Cajun Festival is set to tantalize taste buds in mid-June.
Festival-goers can expect to sample mouth-watering food and drink at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 23.
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 5:53 pm
While attendees are savoring Cajun cuisine, Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp will entertain the crowd with their tunes. Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp have been called “The Grateful Dead of Creole Music,” and this band will make people want to dance.
The Cajun Festival is sponsored the by Washington Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with corporate sponsors including Bud Light, Bubbl’r and Pepsi Bottling Company of New Haven.
