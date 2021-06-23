For six years, attendees of the annual Cajun Festival hosted by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce have enjoyed soulful music and delectable dishes that originated in the backwoods and bayous of the nation’s coastal regions.
“It has gotten bigger and bigger every year,” said Cheryl Quennoz, an event coordinator with the chamber. Attendance at the one-day festival has grown to be between 600 to 1,000 people, according to Quennoz.
This year’s festival, which is scheduled for Friday, June 25, will once again be held in the Washington Farmers’ Market. The festival is free and open to the public, with food and drinks available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and to park along Front Street near the Missouri Meerschaum factory, at the parking lot at Main and Cedar streets or streetside throughout downtown. Main Street will be closed between Main and Elm streets during the festival. Quennoz said the idea from the festival stems from a conversation several years ago.
“We wanted to do something that no one else was doing,” Quennoz said. “So we talked about a Cajun Festival. It was something that no one else was doing, and we thought it would be something to try. It has been very fun and successful.”
On the menu at this year’s festival are: etouffee — a shellfish dish served over rice — gumbo, boudin sausage, lemon pepper chicken and brisket. All foods are served with red beans, rice and cornbread.
“The food is always first come, first serve,” said Quennoz. The food, which is prepared by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce staff and board of directors, won’t be served until 6 p.m. Beer, soda, water and margaritas will be available for purchase.
Quennoz said her favorite part of the festival is a combination of “the people and the food.”
“What I enjoy the most is hearing the comments from people about the food,” Quennoz said.
The event also features live music from the four-member St. Louis-based band Southside Creole Playboys. The band will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. with some intermissions scheduled. For more information, visit washmochamber.org/cajun or call the Chamber of Commerce office at 636-239-2715.