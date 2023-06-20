The Seventh annual Cajun Festival is ready to spice up Washington this Friday.
The festival, organized by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, will be set up by the farmers’ market pavilion and along Main Street, which will be closed for the event. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, attendees will be able to purchase plates of either gumbo, etouffee, beef brisket, lemon chicken or boudin sausage, all with sides of rice, beans and cornbread for $15.
Since the festival’s origin in 2016, all of the food has been made by Chamber Ambassador Dan Cassette and his wife Phyllis, along with Don Emann and his wife Brenda.
Besides water and soda, other beverages such as beer, seltzer and margaritas will be available for purchase.
Dennis Stroughmatt and the Creole Stomp, a bluesy Creole style-band from the St. Louis area, will entertain the crowd as patrons eat and drink.
Hannah Lopez, the new event coordinator for the chamber, said the event drew at least 500 people last year, and this year they expect well over that amount. She said roughly 100 Alpine Travel Club members from the St. Louis area are planning to attend the festival.
“Anytime that we can hold an event that gets people out supporting the community or visiting surrounding areas is such a great thing for Washington,” she said.
Lopez said during the festival she will be looking for ways she can improve the event for the future, such as adding Cajun or Creole themed drinks.
“I’m looking forward to the music,” she said. “I hear the band is very good and unique, so I’m excited to see the band. And I’m excited to see the turnout. I know the event gets bigger every year, so I’m hoping it’s a good turnout.”
