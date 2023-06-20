Cajun dinner
Cheryl Quennoz, right, helps hand out plates of food June 17, 2022, at the Washington Cajun Festival. Attendees had several entree options including etouffee, lemon chicken and gumbo.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

The Seventh annual Cajun Festival is ready to spice up Washington this Friday.

The festival, organized by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, will be set up by the farmers’ market pavilion and along Main Street, which will be closed for the event. From 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, attendees will be able to purchase plates of either gumbo, etouffee, beef brisket, lemon chicken or boudin sausage, all with sides of rice, beans and cornbread for $15.

