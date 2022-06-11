The Washington Farmers’ Market and Main Street will have a Cajun twist June 17 during the eighth annual Washington Cajun Festival put on by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce.
The festival will include live music from Illinois-based band Dennis Stroughmatt and Creole Stomp, Cajun cuisine and drinks, said Cheryl Quennoz, event coordinator for the chamber of commerce.
On the menu, which is provided by the chamber, will be etouffee, gumbo, lemon chicken, beef brisket, boudin sausage, beans, rice, cornbread, beer, sodas and margaritas, Quennoz said.
She said that prices have not yet been determined and will be based on suppliers.
One block of Main Street between Cedar and Elm streets will be blocked off for the event, Quennoz said. She said that typically the event draws between 750 to 1,000 people.
“It’s a great venue — great Cajun band, very well attended,” she said. “It’s something different that people usually look forward to coming to every year.”