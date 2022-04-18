For perhaps the first time ever, two Franklin County native sons were named to Forbes magazine’s 2022 list of the world’s billionaires, the annual venture to map out the richest people on the planet.
“I was thrilled, but humbled, to be included,” said David Hoffmann, 69, a Washington High School alum who joins fellow Franklin County native Byron Trott, 63, on the list.
“This was a list of business people that I have read since I was in college, but I never really thought I would see my name on it. It is really flattering,” Hoffmann said. Along with his wife, Jerri, also a Washington native, the pair founded The Hoffmann Family of Companies. Today, the company has 8,000 employees working at businesses in 17 countries.
Trott, a Union High School graduate, is the founder and CEO of BDT & Co., a Chicago-based private equity firm. Trott, who founded the company in 2009, was unavailable for an interview for this story.
Trott, who now lives in the suburbs of Chicago, worked at Goldman Sachs as a stockbroker before being named vice chairman of investment banking. While at Goldman Sachs, Trott worked under former Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson Jr., who was then CEO of the bank.
Forbes ranked Trott as the No. 1,729 wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth valued at $1.7 billion. David Hoffmann ranked No. 2,190 on the list of 2,578 billionaires. Hoffmann’s net worth was valued at $1.3 billion.
Hoffmann said he is confident the Hoffmann Family of Companies will continue to climb the rankings in the years to come.
Both Hoffmann and Trott have made it a priority to support people in their home communities.
“The motto of our family has always been that ‘To much that has been given, much is expected,’” Hoffmann said. “We’ve been blessed, but we see that we now have the opportunity to give back.”
The Hoffmanns routinely give to a variety of charitable causes, including in Washington and across the country.
Trott has joined Warren Buffet and others by signing The Giving Pledge, a campaign to encourage the world’s extremely wealthy people to donate a majority of their wealth.
Locally, Trott’s philanthropic efforts are best encapsulated by rootED Alliance, an initiative he started to provide funding, training and support for college and career advisers in eight high schools across Missouri, including at his alma mater.
According to a spokesperson for BDT & Co., over the last three years the program has provided college and career guidance to approximately 2,200 students.
Washington School Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Kephart said the program is coming to the district, thanks to a grant from rootEd.
“This (career exploration and post-secondary counselor) will be working with every senior, having conversations with every senior several times throughout the school year to work on an individual plan for their steps after high school,” Kephart said. “They will work with the family if they need help with their (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) FAFSA. We’ll work with them on scholarships, but our goal is that through the education they receive at Washington, and through this program, every student will be able to find and experience their passion and interests.”
Officials with Trott’s company said the initiative is making a difference in the lives of high school students. For the 2019-2020 school year, postsecondary enrollment at Missouri high schools without a rootEd adviser grew by five percentage points. Students who graduated from schools with a rootEd adviser grew by 10 percent and the students from those schools are staying in college at a higher rate than their peers.
East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer said the work Trott is doing is “laudable.”
“The work he is doing through this initiative is vitally important,” Bauer said. “His goal of having more students from rural high schools attending college is something that I think many people would support.”
Last fall, the rootEd Alliance partnered with the state’s education department along with Ozarks Technical Community College to launch a statewide initiative to hire, train and place advisers in at least 135 additional rural high schools by 2023. It is anticipated that during that school year, more than 15,000 Missouri high school seniors will be involved in rootEd.
Hoffmann’s business success began when he purchased his first golf course and was followed by his founding of the executive search firm, DHR International, in 1989.
Since The Hoffmann Family of Companies announced in January 2021 that it planned to invest up to $150 million in the Augusta and Washington region, the Hoffmanns have renovated 51 buildings, added a $1.5 million sculpture walk, and opened several new businesses and a number of bed-and-breakfast properties.
Their company has purchased more than 25 properties, spanning more than 700 acres, in the Augusta area.
The Hoffmanns also own more 42 commercial properties in Naples, Florida, and additional properties in Avon, Colorado, and Winnetka, Illinois. Recently, the company announced it was making investments in the Mackinac Island in Michigan.
Hoffmann said he knows he has come a long way since his humble upbringing.
“We were certainly not middle class. We were poor and fighting to become middle class,” said Hoffmann, whose primary residence is in St. Albans. The couple also has a home in Naples, Florida.
Hoffmann’s father worked as a milk truck driver for Missouri Creamery while his mother worked as a waitress. The family didn’t get running hot water in their home until Hoffmann was a sophomore in high school.
Hoffmann said he hopes his success may inspire others.
“The message I hope this sends to young people is that if you have a dream, if you have a vision, then with a lot of hard work and a belief in yourself that you can do anything that you set your mind to,” Hoffmann said. “Great things happen here in America. I am proof of that.”