Brothers Tom and Steve Frichtel have listed 207 acres of farmland, wood and prime Missouri vineyards for sale in rural Warren County, across the Missouri River from Berger.
The property includes 12 acres of vineyard, producing 30 tons or more of Chardonel, Vignoles, and Noiret grapes annually. The property also contains about 26 acres of row crop land, two creeks, and abuts the Missouri River. The Katy Trail runs through the property.
“We’re optimistic that it will stay as a winery,” said General Manager Larry Frichtel, who is Steve’s son and hopes to continue to run Lost Creek after a sale. “My uncle and dad have been wanting to downsize and focus on other properties.”
Larry Frichtel said Tom and Steve Frichtel have met with officials from the Hoffmann Family of Companies and other potential buyers, but those talks have not yielded an offer. Lost Creek Vineyards was founded in 1997.
“The property itself has great potential,” Larry Frichtel said. “If you want to hunt on it, you can hunt on it. If you want to flood the bottoms for duck hunting, if you want to tear out everything and develop it for houses.”
He said the winery has been listed for sale for $4 million for nearly three months with agent Phil Reid of Westbound Real Estate in Foristell.