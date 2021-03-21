Casey Zastrow, an American Family Insurance agency owner in Washington, has been recognized for providing outstanding customer experiences.
The Washington resident of 13 years received the top honor from the American Star Excellence in Customer Experience Certification Program, according to a March 8 press release.
“We’re always honored to receive customer service awards, as it’s the true measure of making sure our customers are taken care of,” Zastrow, 41, said.
Zastrow was recognized based on results from a customer satisfaction survey.
She has been with the company for 15 years, about 10 of which she has spent as an agency owner.
She has a master’s degree in elementary education from Missouri Baptist University and a business degree and political science minor from Westminster College. She and her husband, Josh, have a 14-year-old daughter, Olivia, and a 12-year-old son, Owen.
Zastrow also is a club volleyball coach and a Washington’s Investment in Great Schools board member of 10 years. She “just finished up being” a Washington Area Chamber of Commerce board member for six years, she said.