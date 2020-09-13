LMI Aerospace announced Thursday its plans to close its St. Charles facility and layoff the 52 employees there, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice filed Sept. 4.
The notice did not cite any issues with the Washington LMI facility.
The general manager of the Washington facility, Tad DeWalt, was traveling Thursday and had not returned the Missourian’s call by press time.
The Washington facility furloughed 80 employees in April.
LMI’s Washington location, at 6325 Avantha Drive, employs approximately 200.