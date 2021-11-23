The Washington Distilling Co. has partnered with Front Street Cellars & Inn to add its spirits to the drink menu and also offer bottles for sale at 430 W. Front St.
An expanded tasting room was always part of the plan, said Richard Anders, owner of The Washington Distilling Co.
“We’ve been planning to have something like this since we opened,” Anders said. “I appreciate people’s patience.”
Anders has run The Washington Distilling Co. since moving to the area in 2016 and opened his stills at 622 Jefferson St. in 2016 with not much room for seating. About 10 people can still enjoy spirits at this location by appointment or during limited weekend hours, but Anders said a wider audience will be able to experience his liquors at Front Street Cellars, which has an indoor capacity of up to 50 people and a patio with outdoor heaters. The Washington Distilling Co. spirits can also be found in St. Louis area retailers like Dogwood Wine and Spirits and Wine and Cheese. Captain 1 Liquor & More in Washington also carries a few products.
“We’re working on our base,” Anders said. “But we really need to expand in Missouri and Kansas. Texas may be another one we’re going to try and go into in the distant future.”
Anders also operates Denver-based Farm and Spirit.
Front Street Cellars’ menu currently consists of wine, locally sourced meats and cheeses, domestic beer and brews from Washington’s Deep Sleep Brewing Co. A representative of Front Street Cellars did not reply to a request for comment, but Anders is confident that his liquors will be well suited among the other local cuisines. Mashbuild and Cask House whiskeys and other spirits distilled by The Washington Distilling Co. will be available for purchase in cocktails, tastings and bottles. The cocktails will cost between $7 and $9, and bottles are for sale for between $20 and $50.
The grand opening of the partnership was Friday, Nov. 19. It included raffles, free cheese samples and live music by Steve Leslie. Front Street Cellars is open 3-9 p.m. Fridays and noon-9 p.m. Saturdays. It operates in the former Bernard Wiese House, which was built in 1855, according to the Washington Historic Preservation Commission. Prior to being home to Front Street Cellars & Inn, the building was home to American Bounty Restaurant and Old Vine. Anders said The Washington Distilling Co. is hiring up to five people to accommodate the new partnership, though the roles of those positions are still being developed.