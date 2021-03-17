The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to have its annual banquet next month.
The banquet will be Saturday, April 10. Doors to the KC Hall will open at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Chamber members can purchase banquet tickets through the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 323 West Main St.
Banquet attendees will hear a presentation by Devin Henderson, award-winning comedian, magician and motivational speaker. There will be updates from Paul Brune, chamber chair, and Town & Country Fair President Jon Ballmann. The banquet also will feature the presentation of the Washingtonian Award, which is sponsored annually by The Missourian.
The night’s biggest announcement will be when fair officials reveal who will be headlining the fair.
Jennifer Giesike, who serves as the chamber’s president and manager of the Town & Country Fair, said fair organizers are working closely with the city to monitor the situation surrounding COVID-19.
“Everybody is on board with having the fair. While things can still change, we feel pretty confident that we will have the fair,” Giesike said.
Members of the fair board previously told The Missourian that this year’s headliners include a blend of country and traditional rock acts, with some being up-and-coming artists with a handful of well-known songs, and others being well-established musicians with an extensive catalog of fan favorites.
Giesike said ticket sales are off to a hot start.
Fair organizers announced in November that they were selling season passes to the fair at a discounted price as an early bird special.
“(Early bird ticket sales) have gone very well. They’ve actually done better than we originally thought,” Giesike said. She said the ticket prices will increase on April 10, so those interested in buying tickets should purchase them soon.
Another ticket price increase will occur closer to the fair, she said.
The Town & Country Fair can attract 15,000-plus guests for its Main Stage shows and motorsports events on a single day, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
In 2019, the fair welcomed more than 52,000 people through its ticket booth.
Giesike said this year’s fair queen contest also is going well.
To date, 19 young women have expressed interest in vying for the fair queen crown. The 2021 fair queen will receive a $2,500 scholarship, the first runner-up will receive $1,000, the second runner-up $750 and Miss Congeniality will receive a $500 scholarship.
To qualify for the contest, a contestant must be single, a high school graduate, no more than 22 years old, female, a resident of Franklin or an adjoining county and a citizen of the U.S. They also must be a Missouri resident of at least six months by July 15, 2021.
The registration deadline is tentatively set for late May as orientation and pre-fair activities begin in early June. Those interested in registering for the contest can sign up online at washmofair.com/queen; by telephone, 636-239-2715 ext. 105; or by email, tadragna@washmo.org.