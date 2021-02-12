A yellow rose signifies friendship, white represents purity, and the classic red indicates love.
At Four Seasons Florist in Washington, each rose symbolizes a promise, and come Valentine’s Day week, there are 4,000 of them in-store.
That is 10 times more roses than received in a typical week. There’s romance in abundance, filling the back room with petals, ribbons and bouquets.
“We’re always overjoyed and overwhelmed by all the beautiful flowers, so you’ve just got to dive in and start designing,” owner Julie Prenger said.
Those 4,000 flowers are just a portion of the 250 million roses grown for Valentine’s Day in the U.S., according to the Society of American Florists. In 2020, U.S. shoppers planned to spend a total of $2.3 billion on flowers, according to the National Retail Federation.
They invested in candy and nights out too, according to the federation. About 34 percent of people planned a date night, spending $4.3 billion en masse, and 52 percent planned candy purchases that totaled $2.4 billion.
At Four Seasons Florist, The Hawthorne Inn in Labadie and I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too in Washington, owners are anticipating Valentine’s Day sales to be similar to last year’s, hoping they reach that level through last-minute orders. Their preparations reject the National Retail Federation’s predictions that COVID-19 will cause the average person to spend $32 less on the holiday than they did last year, or $165 in 2021.
“Basically the entire weekend is booked. Friday night, all day Saturday, all day Sunday,” The Hawthorne Inn Corp. President Dick Hoey said.
The Hawthorne Inn only takes reservations for 25 percent of guests for the holiday every year, but Hoey planned the remaining 75 percent of seating space would be filled by walk-ins.
He based this prediction on customer habits continuing throughout the pandemic, despite the National Retail Federation’s report that the number of U.S. guests celebrating with a night out would drop by nearly one-third from last year.
Of the restaurant’s approximately 85 reservations made for the weekend, Hoey said, some guests called to reserve their Valentine’s meal as early as October.
“People are pretty hardcore,” he said. “They want to make sure they get in, and they’re obviously very organized.”
Prenger said she also has placed the standard several-thousand flower order as she has in the past. The florist’s customers place the bulk of their orders Valentine’s week. As is tradition, the last-minute orders are by men.
“Literally it is the week that leads up to Valentine’s Day when the men start coming in after work or they start calling,” she said. “Then, two to three days before Valentine’s Day, we normally have a consistent line that goes on all day long.”
Red roses are the most bought flower, but about half of all customers buy mixed bouquets. The final day to place an order is Valentine’s Day itself, and the store is applying curbside pickup this year to prevent clustering, she said.
I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too has seen a slight drop in sales, having sold 82 dozen chocolate-covered strawberries as of Feb. 11 instead of last year’s 90, according to owner Holly Wunderlich. The chocolate-covered strawberries are sold as the store’s annual Valentine’s Day special. Wunderlich said orders come the final few days before the holiday too, so they could increase.
Meanwhile Wunderlich’s mom and her sister help her in the back to accommodate the season’s rush.
They put together the chocolates in the kitchen housed in the back of the store, which is a space the same size as the front’s 1,500 square feet. There, they make dark and milk chocolate-covered strawberries. Wunderlich’s favorite is dark chocolate, but her top seller is milk chocolate.
“The warm chocolate, you can’t beat,” Wunderlich said, admitting to snacking on a few when she takes a break.
The workers at Four Seasons Florist also bring in desserts to enjoy their time as they put together bouquets, so “along with working hard, we have great food; it’s fun,” Prenger said.
“But it is also hard on our bodies because we stand in a spot and put flowers in a vase, so our necks and our backs hurt, our feet hurt from standing all day,” she said.
For Prenger, the stress of the day reduces its concept of romance.
“I would not say I’m a very romantic person,” she said while laughing. “I just want to go home and get a hot bath and go to bed after Valentine’s Day.”
Hoey, who will be working on the holiday and plans to celebrate it a week later, said he is still a romantic at heart.
“Me?” he said. “Yeah, I’m a softie.”