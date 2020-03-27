Twice daily Amtrak trains travel between St. Louis and Kansas City, stopping in several cities, including Washington, along the way.
Proposed budget cuts in the state Legislature had threatened to cut River Runner trips in half, but at the 11th hour the trains were restored.
State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer, R-Washington, who sits on the House Budget Committee, said the proposed cuts were an effort to pay down some of the debt owed by the state to Amtrak.
“The two trips a day cost the state $12 million per year,” Griesheimer explained. “If that was reduced to just one per day, it would still cost $8 million per year.”
Griesheimer explained the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) said the Legislature owes an estimated $6.5 million in unpaid bills to the passenger rail corporation. And, Amtrak can charge 12 percent interest on what it is owed.
The debt to Amtrak has accumulated since 2010 for the River Runner trips.
The River Runner carries passengers 283 miles across the state, with stops in eight communities, including Kirkwood, Washington, Hermann and Jefferson City.
In 2018, the route saw about 167,000 riders. That number was down in 2019 due to flood-related track closures.
Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith, R-Neosho, planned to set aside $12 million for Amtrak in the fiscal year beginning July 1, which would have cut the trips in half.
Griesheimer, working with other state representatives, was able to get the full funding reinstated for the two daily trips during committee discussion hours before the budget was passed out of the committee.
“This was a joint effort,” Griesheimer said. “Luckily, there are three reps on the budget committee with stops in their districts.”
The vote to restore the two daily trips came by a slim committee vote of 19 to 16 after more than 11 hours of debate on the overall state budget ended early March 16.
“It’s a small victory, but I’ll take it,” Griesheimer said.
Budget
After the marathon Sunday budget hearing where members of the committee worked until the early hours of Monday to craft a spending plan, the budget bills were set to come to the full House floor for six hours of debate and approval on Wednesday and Thursday, of last week.
Tuesday afternoon, March 17, the leadership of the House announced work on the budget would be postponed based on “information they currently have, as well as other factors that cannot be foreseen at this time.”
House leadership said their primary goal is to “maintain an amendable budget” so they can “account for potential fluctuation in revenue and address any new needs facing Missouri.”
The House is currently adjourned for its annual spring break which marks the midway point of the 2020 legislative session.
House leadership will continue to evaluate the situation and will keep lawmakers informed on any decisions regarding when they will return to the Capitol to continue their legislative work.
The goal is to have a budget to the Senate in a time frame that will allow for its passage before the constitutional deadline of May 8.
The Missouri Senate has not been in full session since March 12, when it adjourned due to coronavirus precautions.