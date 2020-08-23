Jacqueline Ward started as a tutor at Sylvan Learning Center, became director of the Washington franchise and is now its owner.
“Starting as a first-time franchisee (owner) amid a communitywide lockdown is not ideal,” Ward said, “But how many chances does an educator get for an entrepreneurial opportunity that still allows her to pursue her passion to help others?”
Ward declined to disclose the purchase price but startup costs for a Sylvan location range from $70,270 to $163,625, which includes an initial franchise fee of $24,000. Potential franchisees must have a minimum liquidity of $75,000 and a minimum net worth of $150,000, according to the learning center.
Founded in 1979 by W. Berry Fowler, Sylvan Learning Center has expanded to 750 centers across the U.S.
Ward is a Montana native who has been living in the St. Louis area for the past 30 years. She holds a doctorate in K-12 leadership and school improvement from Jones International University and specializes in working with individuals impacted by autism and emotional or communication difficulties. She also has taught professionals how to work with those impacted by low-incidence disabilities. Her resume includes working in educational settings in both rural and urban communities at a private and public schools.
Ward began working with Sylvan Learning Center in 2014 as a tutor in the St. Louis area before she transferred to the Washington location to become its director.
“I saw the process and clarity of the Sylvan format and how impactful we could be in making lifelong changes for students,” Ward said.
Kristie Kalinowski, Sylvan’s franchise development manager, said Ward was the right fit given her passion for education.
“Dr. Ward has committed her life to education and most recently, Sylvan,” Kalinowski said. “As an owner she will now have the ability to make local business decisions to help further benefit students and the center.”