Employees at Union-based Volpi Foods’ will start slicing and packaging specialty cured meats in the company’s new $12.6 million addition on April 19.
Volpi has hired 20 of the 40 people it expects to employ at the new facility, which is connected to Volpi’s original plant by a hallway.
The new employees will slice and package the prosciutto made next door in the new 87,000-square-foot facility, in addition to slicing products like salami, mortadella, bresaola and pancetta made in Volpi’s St. Louis-area plants where slicing operations are landlocked, Volpi CEO Lorenza Pasetti told The Missourian.
The addition was necessary to meet the demand from consumers for sliced charcuterie products that are easy to open and easy to use right away, Pasetti said.
“That’s the future of this industry,” Pasetti said. “That’s why we’re putting that facility up with state-of-the-art equipment. We’re doing that for the next 10 years of demand, hopefully.”
The 119-year-old company, which has 25 employees at its first plant in Union, sells its products in most U.S. states, as well as Canada and as far away as Japan and South Korea, she said.
Pay at the plant starts at $14.50 per hour and includes benefits such as retention bonuses, medical insurance and a 401(k) savings plan with company match, according to a Volpi news release. Those interested should text NICE JOB to 833-502-0849 or go to volpifoods.com/careers.
“We’ll train,” Pasetti said. “A lot of the positions are for beginners, beginning factory work and manufacturing. It’s pretty much light industrial.”
Volpi spent $25 million to build its first plant in Union Corporate Center, a 125,000-square-foot facility, which opened in 2018. “It’s pretty large. It’s got to be because prosciutto takes about a year to make,” Pasetti said. It began construction on the new facility in May 2020.
Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder recently toured the existing and new Volpi facilities, reporting to the board of aldermen afterward that the size and scale of the operations, with its 30- to 40-foot tall racks of ham, is “impressive.” He also touted the new jobs that will help improve Union’s economy.
In 2015, the Union Board of Aldermen approved issuing $42.5 million in Chapter 100 industrial bonds for Volpi’s original meat processing plant, located on 30 acres. Under the industrial revenue bonds, the bond is issued to the city of Union, but the proceeds are directed to Volpi.
Volpi Foods is responsible for bond repayment, but the city holds title to the underlying collateral until the bonds are paid in full.
In 2015, the city abated taxes at 100 percent for the four years and 50 percent for 11 years after that.
Personal property taxes were to be abated for the facility’s first four years and then on a sliding scale for six years after that.
Though it is being built several years afterward, the expansion is considered part of the original project, and no additional incentives are being provided, Schmieder said.