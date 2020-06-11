Vero Fitness owner Nick Jansen temporarily relocated his Pacific center to 301 W. St. Louis St., an address within Franklin County with more COVID-19 reopening options than the center’s original 522 E. Osage address in St. Louis County.
Between 20 to 24 Pacific businesses are physically located in St. Louis County, which have been governed by tighter guidelines for essential versus nonessential openings after the COVID-19 shutdown.
Jansen said the move meant “picking up and moving the gym 500 feet to the right.”
“This was a massive overhaul, but we believe that fitness should be essential,” he said. “So, we took matters into our own hands and created our own light at the end of the tunnel.”
The fitness center reopened June 1, offering personal training, Silver Sneaker classes, massages, metabolics, group fitness, strength training, recovery assistance, nutrition coaching, protein shakes and a morning outside walk club.
Jansen is offering a 25 percent discounted membership until members are able to get back in the tailored environment of the Osage location.
“When we look back at all the damage the coronavirus did to all of us, we’ll be able to say Vero Fitness didn’t give up,” he said.
The temporary location of “The Gulag Vero Fitness” used to be a former movie theater spot in Pacific. Referenced as the Royal Theatre, the building is labeled one of a kind and is for sale.
The former ticket booth and double doors are still the entrance to the building. The building is comprised of roughly 4,400 square feet, and contains an upstairs loft area.
Additionally, Vero Fitness is requiring online reservations for new Vero Friday Family Movie nights, with its first showing being “Trolls 2” this Friday, June 5, at 7 p.m.