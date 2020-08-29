Derreck Fricke has loved vacuum cleaners since he was a little kid.
In 2009, he was able to turn that fascination into a career when he purchased Franklin County Vacuum in Washington where he sells and repairs a variety of vacuums.
The business had been operating under the ownership of Jim Smith in the same location since the early 1970s. Before that, the building housed Great Plains Gas.
Fricke recently purchased the building at 513 Jefferson St. from the Littwicke family trust and made some much-needed renovations.
“This is the first time the building has been renovated since it’s been a vacuum business,” Fricke said. “It still had the original ceiling tiles from the 1940s, wood paneling on the walls with no insulation, florescent lights and dingy carpet from the 1980s.”
Mark Sullentrup was hired to do the renovations, which began in mid-July and finished up about two weeks ago.
“I wanted more of a showroom,” Fricke said. “We shrunk my office and now we have a much more open feel.”
Fricke said sales this year have been up, especially in the spring and summer when people were forced to be in their homes more than usual due to the pandemic.
“We sold more vacuums in those months than we do in a normal year,” Fricke said. “Everybody was home and realizing the importance of cleaning.”
Fricke declined to disclose his sales.
Vacuum cleaner sales total more than $4 billion annually in the U.S. and are expected to grow 3.5 percent annually from 2020 to 2025, according to Statista Market Forecast.
In addition to repairs, Fricke sells several brands of vacuums ranging in price from $299 up to $1,299.
“There are a lot of models in between,” Fricke said. “People don’t realize how important a good vacuum is. They will spend crazy money on a refrigerator with a screen in the front of it, but will have a $40 vacuum in the closet. Any fridge keeps things cold, but a vacuum directly affects your life.”
Fricke said like anything else, you get what you pay for.
“If you spend a little more on a vacuum it’s going to last,” Fricke said. “The models at big box stores are meant to be thrown away and will end up in landfills.”
In addition to not lasting, Fricke said those vacuums don’t get your house as clean as a quality machine.
“Bagless vacuums actual pick up and trap more dirt,” Fricke said. “Your floors are getting cleaner and so is the air in your home.”