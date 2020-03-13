Joan Unnerstall will retire March 27, from State Farm in Washington, after 47 years of service.
Unnerstall has dedicated her professional career to helping others and ensuring they have the resources they need in a moment of crisis.
Unnerstall said she always wanted to be a secretary, so after graduating from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 1972, she attended East Central College for one year and received her secretarial certificate.
“After I got my certificate, the college had job placement. State Farm had an opening and it sounded interesting,” she said. “Little did I know I would still be here 47 years later.”
She started working for the company in May of 1973, when it was owned by Bob and Vern Tobben. During her first few years there, she attended night school and earned an associate degree from ECC and obtained an insurance license for home and auto.
When the Tobbens retired 23 years later she continued to work for State Farm under the new insurance agent, Matt Tobben. Unnerstall worked for Tobben for 17 years until he moved into a management role in California. For the last seven years she has worked under Jim Feighery.
Career
Unnerstall said she focused her career on helping people with insurance, rather than just selling.
“What I have done has been very rewarding,” she said. “Life and health insurance have been the biggest things I have sold, and to sell someone a life insurance policy and be able to tell their family they are taken care after their death is a good feeling.”
Feighery said he’s grateful to have been able to work with Unnerstall.
“For someone to do her job for so long is just a blessing,” Feighery said. “This job is not foreveryone and she has excelled at it.”
Part of Unnerstall’s exceptionalism has allowed her to be one of two team members who have qualified to be in the Missouri State Farm Agents’ Team Member Hall of Fame every year since its inception in 2005. Every year, 120 team members throughout the state are chosen.
Feighery said while he is sad to see Unnerstall go, he is so incredibly happy for her to enjoy her retirement.
“She has spent her life serving others and it’s wonderful that she’ll be able to do what she wants to now,” Feighery said. “I hope she enjoys retirement and gets to do everything she wants to.”
Retirement
Plans and lists of what Unnerstall will do after March 27 have already been made and are growing.
Unnerstall said she has two trips planned for April and May, and is working on another in August. She expressed how excited she is to spend more time with her family and hopes she will be able to spend more time outside swimming and working in her garden.
“After retirement, I am an open book with blank pages, and I will fill them in as I go,” Unnerstall said.