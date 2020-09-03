Union’s latest shopping experience is open for business, though it is still adding inventory.
Cotton’s Ace Hardware opened in a former furniture store building at 1550 Denmark Road. Union didn’t previously have an Ace store, with the closest locations in St. Clair and Washington.
The new store features typical hardware store items like hand and power tools and paint, but it also has higher-end wood pellet grills and larger appliances, including refrigerators and ovens. To assist customers, touchscreens will provide more information on various products.
“If you like this grill, you’ll be able to compare it against another grill,” manager Bill Schwinn said.
While key cutting is common at hardware stores, Ace can make transponder keys for newer cars. “For like 95 percent of cars, we can make a key and program it,” Schwinn said.
The store even has dozens of varieties of “mom and pop” sodas from different parts of the country, like Double Cola and Cheerwine.
The store had a soft opening Monday, Aug. 31. A grand opening is planned for Sept. 11.
The store is the 13th owned by the Cotton family in the St. Louis area, with the closest located in Eureka. Schwinn said the Union Ace has 14 employees.
The Cotton family bought the 22,000-square-foot building from Legends Bank for $900,000. The bank had taken over the building, which was originally an Ashley Furniture and became Johnny’s Crazy Deals furniture in 2017.
In a May interview, Tim Cotton, who owns the stores with his siblings and father, Bill, said the company has about 200 total employees.
The family business started 53 years ago when Bill Cotton opened a grocery store.
In 1986, the family business expanded to Ace stores when Bill Cotton wanted to buy some grocery stores in their hometown of Columbia, only to be told he had to buy the hardware stores next door, as well. He liked hardware so much that he got out of the grocery business in the 1990s.
Bill Cotton was self-taught, even learning how to change compressor motors for grocery store coolers himself. Tim Cotton said the children learned young, delivering groceries at age 5. Even as store owners, they made deliveries during the recent pandemic.
The city of Union worked with Ace on issues like parking constraints caused by its previous use as a furniture store.