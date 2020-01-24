Cornerstone Financial Consultants, a financial firm in Washington, has hired Sean Ullrich as a new financial adviser.
Ullrich will work out of the Washington office located at 1874 Highway A, Suite 210.
Erin Wideman, Cornerstone Financial business manager, said he’s excited and proud to have Ullrich join the team.
“We have assembled a team that puts our clients first and we genuinely care about their financial needs,” he said. “We think Sean is a great addition and will continue our ‘client first’ mentality. The people in this community want to work with someone they know and trust.
“We strive to help our clients feel that comfort and know that Sean will only enhance that for our clients and any future clients,” he added.
Ullrich said he was introduced into the financial services industry after cultivating a great relationship and being offered an internship with an Advisory Group in St. Louis. It was there that he said he learned how financial advisers positively impact people’s lives through strategic planning and a clear vision for success.
With a background in athletic performance coaching, and a strong desire to set people on their own path to creating a life filled with purpose and meaning, Ullrich said he’s incredibly grateful to be able to learn and grow from the other advisors at Cornerstone Financial.
Ullrich played baseball at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Louisiana Tech University. At Louisiana Tech, he was a key member on a team that earned the right to play in a NCAA Regional, an accomplishment that hadn’t been done in over 30 years at the school.
Ullrich said he’s is looking forward to being involved in the Washington community.