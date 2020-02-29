The Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOZA) Tuesday night overturned denial of a special occasion permit (SOP) for Triple 3 Vineyard, located at 3665 Sunny Road, outside Washington off of Highway KK.
Triple 3 Vineyard is owned by Debrah Baker-Oliver, who also owns Olivino Tasting Bar in Downtown Washington.
A SOP is a permit that allows a venue to host a special occasion event. Special occasion is defined by the county as “a celebration, ceremony, wedding, reception, corporate function or similar activity for the benefit of someone other than the property owner, where an admission fee of any type for entry is not charged and that takes place on a periodic basis.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 28, County Planning Director Scottie Eagan denied the SOP permit because the applicant sought permission to have a maximum of 300 attendees. However, according to the building permit, the banquet space could host 500.
Eagan explained that a conditional use permit (CUP) is required to have more than 300 people.
The decision of whether or not to allow the permit became a gray area for BOZA officials, due to the fact that there are classifications for attendees, but not for building size a company could potentially host.
The decision to withhold the approval of a SOP was overturned in a 4-to-1 vote by BOZA, which is an appointed board.