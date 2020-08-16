Allen Elbert’s Top Shelf Bus Service LLC plans to rev up business with the addition of a winery trail shuttle service.
“Right before COVID happened I was discussing with some of the vineyards across the river about getting some sort of winery shuttle started, similar to what is done in Hermann,” Elbert said. “(Hermann’s shuttle service) has been very successful, and I thought, why do we not have this here?”
Elbert purchased a 26-passenger bus for the shuttle service, which launched three weeks ago. The shuttle collects passengers in the parking lot across from Missouri Meerschaum Co. on Front Street and takes them to Balducci Vineyards, Blumenhof Vineyards and Winery, Noboleis Vineyards and Augusta Winery. The service, which costs $25 per person, is offered on Saturdays from 11 a.m. until the wineries close. Friday and Sunday trips also are available upon request.
Elbert said those using the service can hop on and off the shuttle, which features two 19-inch televisions, a stereo system, high-back leather seats with USB charging ports, LED lighting, air conditioning and overhead storage. It also has secure space where clients can keep merchandise purchased at the wineries.
In his first two weeks offering the service, Elbert said he had 30 to 40 customers and this weekend he is expecting more. Elbert declined to disclose the cost of the bus or projected revenue for the service.
He said that Downtown Washington has a great historical feel: with restaurants, bars and local small businesses that could benefit from the winery shuttle.
“2020 has been very difficult on local business due to COVID and the mandatory shutdowns, and I am hoping this winery trail brings some normalcy back to our lives while helping the vineyards, local restaurants and businesses on the weekend in some additional revenue from outside tourists,” Elbert said.
Tony Kooyumjian, owner of Augusta Winery, said the service should help increase tourism for Augusta and Washington. “Washington has hotels and the rail service,” he said. “Now those who are traveling by train that want to see wine country can.”
Elbert said he is also working with Downtown Washington Inc. to expand services to include a possible shuttle from Washington to Santa’s Magical Kingdom and back to the Farmers Market to meet Santa and a local pub crawl this fall.
Tyler King, executive director of Downtown Washington Inc., said the partnership would benefit the community. “It captures a piece of tourism that is needed.”