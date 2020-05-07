Tooling Tech Group (TTG) announced it has broken ground on a 21,000-square-foot expansion of its Washington location at 423 W-W Industrial Park Drive where it produces tooling for the die cast and aerospace industries.
The expansion, expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2020, will bring the total manufacturing space to 61,000 square feet at this location.
“This expansion will provide us the additional support needed to serve our expanding customer base,” said Dave Graves, TTG Die Cast division president. “We will have more capacity as well as the ability to meet the unique tooling requirements associated with large tonnage presses.”
The additional space will include two new 60-ton bridge cranes and a new large double column bridge mill with a 70,000-pound capacity.
The company anticipates that it will be hiring about 25 new employees at this location over the next five years, mostly for skilled trades positions such as die mechanics, die technicians and machinists.
This TTG division is recognized for its die cast tooling, aerospace tooling, precision machining and laser die repair capabilities. It has received a Boeing Performance Excellence Award in either the gold or silver category for nine of the last 10 years.
Tooling Tech Group (TTG) builds custom automated systems for assembly, joining and inspection as well as tooling for a variety of applications including thermoform molding, high compression composite molding, blow molding, rotational molding, die casting, and stamping. Industries served include automotive, appliance, lawn and garden, agricultural, aerospace, marine, and off-road vehicle industries, among others.
Originally founded in 1982, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to become the second largest tooling supplier in the United States. It has more than 1 million combined square feet of manufacturing space, employs approximately 600 people and has a total of 12 locations across four states as well as a sales office in China.