One hundred percent of residents rated their overall satisfaction living at The Arbors at South Pointe as “excellent” or “good,” states a report released by the memory care assisted living community.
These results come from South Pointe’s recent satisfaction survey conducted by National Research Corporation’s My InnerView, a third-party applied research company providing leaders in skilled nursing, assisted living and senior housing with tools to measure, benchmark and improve performance.
The Arbors at South Pointe delivers a better way of life for individuals with memory loss and those in their circle of support, said Whitney Baynes, South Pointe administrator.
“We embrace the Best Friends Approach and its principles serve as the foundation of the care we deliver,” said Baynes. “The feedback from My InnerView allows us to identify our strengths and opportunities so that we can provide a safe, positive and caring environment for our residents.
“Our satisfaction rating is a strong testimony of the quality of care a resident receives,” she noted. “This result speaks volumes to the community and to prospective residents and families.”
Baynes shared that over 75 percent of residents/families participated in the survey, which makes the results even more powerful.
The surveys were mailed to residents/families, assessing their perceptions of quality. Surveys were returned to My InnerView for data processing.
South Pointe assisted living by Americare has been part of the Washington area since 1985, and is located at 5125 Old Highway 100.
For more information about these survey results, contact Baynes at 636-239-0670.