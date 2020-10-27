Taylor R. Resnik has joined Eckelkamp Kuenzel LLP law firm as an associate.
Resnik will serve clients in the firm’s office at 200 W. Main St., located on the second floor of the Bank of Washington building.
Resnik will focus on the general practice of law, including estate and business planning, civil and criminal litigation, family law and personal injury.
Resnik earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2016, with cum laude honors, and graduated from the Saint Louis University School of Law in 2020.
She is licensed to practice law in Missouri, having passed the Missouri Bar Exam in July.
Resnik is the daughter of Craig Resnik of Union and Lisa Resnik-Horvath, both of Union, and the granddaughter of Leo and Sharon Resnik of Gerald.