UPS announced that 29 elite drivers from Missouri, including John Renfro of Sullivan, who works at the Union Center, are among 1,316 newly inducted worldwide into the Circle of Honor.
This is an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.
Missouri has 226 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,210 years of accident-free driving.
Robert Vallely of Springfield is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 44 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,753 total full-time UPS drivers in Missouri.
“I couldn’t be more proud of all the men and women who were inducted this year,” said Marvin Hill, president of Central Plains District. “Their dedication to safe driving on America’s roadways keeps them safe, improves public safety and sets a high standard for professional drivers.”
Globally, the most seasoned UPS Circle of Honor driver is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Mich., with 57 years of driving without an accident. Ronald McKnight of Bronx, N.Y., is next in line with 51 years of safe driving.
A total of 159 others have logged at least 40 years without an accident.
The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.
Collectively, these drivers have achieved more than 280,969 years of safe driving throughout their careers. That’s enough time behind the wheel to drive non-stop from Miami to San Diego — over 65 million times. And they’ve done it while delivering 3 percent of the world’s GDP — 20 million packages a day.