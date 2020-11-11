While the coronavirus pandemic has ground many things to a halt, it has only accelerated teeth grinding.
Prior to COVID-19, 30 million to 40 million people ground their teeth at night. But dentists and orthodontists across the U.S. are now seeing more patients with issues related to grinding their teeth and clenching their jaws due to stress, be it from the pandemic, quarantines, the economic uncertainty or the election.
Dr. Melissa Smith, a dentist with Washington Smiles who’s been practicing since 2004, said she has seen almost double the usual number of cracked teeth, and many more cases of grinding and jaw-clenching.
“It’s a lot of stress-related tooth conditions,” Smith said. “(Grinding while you sleep) is almost like a little kid sucking their thumb. It’s your body’s way of dealing with the stressors of the day.”
Dr. James Mace of Smiles by Mace also has seen more patients clenching their jaws or grinding their teeth, which in addition to being painful can cause long-term damage to the tooth’s structure, he says.
National studies, including one from Louisiana State University, have found the maximum amount of time one’s teeth should be clenched together during a 24-hour period is about 10 minutes because of the pressure exerted. Experts say with all muscles of the jaw working together it can close the teeth with a force as great as 55 pounds (25 kilograms) on the incisors or 200 pounds on the molars, according to a Library of Congress article on the topic.
For some patients, a night guard is enough of a preventive measure to mitigate the effects of grinding, and Smith said she’s been making them more often since May. On average, a night guard costs from $200 to $1,000. For other patients, Smith has had to build custom guards designed to help with headaches or even prescribe muscle relaxants.
If left untreated, grinding can lead to cavities and cracks that can cost more than $1,000 to fix.
Mace has seen patients put off preventive dental care because of COVID-19, only to need more invasive procedures when they do go in. “We (dentists) see things when we’re looking in people’s mouths that they can’t see,” Mace said. “So we can catch things before they advance too far. We’ve unfortunately had some patients where what would have been a filling six months ago is now a root canal because the decay has gone deeper. Same thing for gum disease. Regular cleanings are the best weapon we have.”
Smith’s and Mace’s practices were temporarily closed when COVID-19 first hit in March. Both practices have since returned to almost their pre-COVID levels of patients, but Smith said there are still some patients she has not seen since January.
The American Dental Association Health Policy Institute, which tracks the economic impact of COVID-19 on dental practices nationwide, found that 38.5 percent of Missouri practices are seeing fewer patients than before COVID-19, compared to 60.9 percent nationwide.
Mace said his practice suffered from the temporary closure. The practice did receive money through the Paycheck Protection Program established by the CARES Act, which Mace said helped offset the costs some. He did not disclose how much the business received.
Some of the drop in patient numbers, Smith said, is likely because patients are fearful of being exposed to COVID-19. However, the precautions dental offices have taken have been sweeping — and effective.
Mace said that his practice’s safety regulations are nearly as thorough as a hospital’s. Patients wait in their car until their treatment room has been disinfected and is ready. Staff members wearing N-95 masks, take temperatures, ask the patients questions about their health and possible symptoms — called taking a history — and escort patients, who are encouraged to wear masks, to their room. The air in each operating room and at the front desk is purified with a HEPA air filter. Before any procedures, the patients rinse out their mouths with hydrogen peroxide. After the appointment, the patient is led out a different exit.
Similar protocols are maintained at Washington Smiles.
Although dentist offices were initially predicted to become a hotspot for COVID-19 spread due to the professionals working in people’s mouths, a study from the American Dental Association in October found that fewer than 1 percent of dentists nationwide (the ADA reports nearly 200,000 registered dentists) had contracted the virus, compared to nearly 208,000 health care workers who have contracted the virus, most via contact with positive patients, according to the CDC.
In a September opinion piece for Bangor Daily news in Maine, former ADA Vice President Dr. Jonathan Shenkin wrote that there haven’t been any known transmissions of coronavirus between a patient and a dental staff member.
Smith said she has not seen patients lose their dental insurance, another initial fear as the unemployment rate in Missouri peaked at 10.2 percent in April. In the event a patient does lose coverage, Washington Smiles offers an in-house dental health plan. As COVID-19 cases increase in Franklin County and many places nationwide, Mace is hopeful that, should there be another lockdown, dental offices will be allowed to carry on.
“There’s more harm than good that will be done,” Mace said. “We’d have a lot of messes to clean up and situations that could have been managed had we seen people in a timely manner.”