This time of year typically brings festivals and outdoor events, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and organizations have had to think outside the box to bring in revenue.
Deb Griffin, owner of Plush Home & Fashion in Washington, has done just that. The business, located at 310 Elm St. in Downtown Washington, will hold two pop-up streetside markets — June 6-7 and June 13-14 — for not only her business, but other local merchants and vendors in the area.
The idea came to Griffin as festivals in the area were canceled due to the pandemic.
“Merchants are reliant on the festival season and when they began to get canceled, I had to get creative,” she said. “So I decided to have pop-up streetside markets.”
The market on June 6-7 will be a sidewalk sale where everything is under $20, according to Griffin.
“It’ll be like a junk-in weekend, which is perfect because it is garage sale season,” she said. “Local businesses also will be there.”
The sale will be hosted on the sidewalk along the business and in its parking lot.
Other businesses participating in the market on June 6-7 include Vintage Trader, Olivino Tasting Bar, IB Nuts and Fruit, Sweet Elizabeth’s Bake Shop, Country Living General Store, Addi’s, Junque in the Trunk, Hankepru Handcrafted, Neighborhood Reads, Andy’s Produce and Cutee Girls Boutique.
Griffin said free popcorn, lemonade and ice water will be available for those who attend.
On June 13-14, a “Flea Market with a Flair” will be held, according to Griffin, who said this market will not have price limits and will include food vendors along with businesses.
In addition to the vendors participating in the first market, other businesses will include Kristen’s Gourmet Confections, Kona Ice, Stuff-N-Burger, Hazel’s Backporch BBQ, Flair on the Fly, Sope Naturals, Lilla Rose Accessories, Swift Fox Clothing, Envy, A Beautiful Journey, Hillermann Nursery & Florist and Gary Lucy Gallery.
Griffin said that the market is planned to be held in her parking lot with overflow going to her patio. She added that she has received permission to host additional overflow of vendors in surrounding parking lots, so everyone can remain at a safe distance.
Tents and booths will be spaced out so everyone is in compliance with social distancing requirements. Masks will not be required for those attending or working the markets.
“We are not requiring that our vendors or patrons wear masks,” Griffin said. “We trust all to be socially responsible in this open air environment.”
If the markets are successful, there is the possibility more will be held in June. Those announcements will be posted to Plush Home & Fashion’s Facebook page.
The markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 4th and Elm streets.
For more information or updates, visit the store’s Facebook page at plushhomeandfashion.