Husky Corporation, Pacific, has named Jeffrey Staelens to the position of human resources manager.
Staelens brings 15 years of experience to Husky, which manufactures products for the petroleum dispensing industry in addition to a broad range of products for the automotive and transportation sectors.
“We welcome Jeff to our team to help Husky navigate into the future,” said Executive Vice President Brad Baker. “Our goal is always to attract the right people to our company, then encourage them to develop personally and professionally so they remain with us over the long term.”
All Husky general fueling design work, customer service and state-of-the art manufacturing take place from the company’s headquarters in Pacific. The Husky product family includes BJE Oil and Lube products, Hewitt Aviation Fueling products, and Oil Baron Oil & Grease Stain Remover.
The company also has strategic partnerships with Benecor DEF Dispensing & Storage, Enevo Logistics Optimization and RS Liquid Loading Arms.
Staelens holds a Master of Business Administration degree, with an emphasis in human resources, from Lindenwood University.
Most recently, he served as human resources manager for Bitrode Corporation in St. Louis after taking on HR roles at Kemco Aerospace Manufacturing, Kirkwood, and GNH Services, Chesterfield.
Staelens resides in High Ridge with his wife and two daughters.