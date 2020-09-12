Bank of Washington Chairman and CEO L. B. Eckelkamp Jr. promoted Kristen Spaunhorst to director of product development at the bank.
Spaunhorst joined the bank in 2002 as a teller/customer service representative, was promoted to a branch manager position in 2008, and was promoted in 2011 to the newly created post of product development coordinator.
She is a graduate of Pacific High School and the Missouri School of Bank Management. She has also completed project management professional training through Washington University in St. Louis.
Additionally, Spaunhorst is the chairperson of the bank’s technology development committee, and has taken leadership roles within regional bank technology user groups. She was recognized as an Outstanding Young Professional by the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce in 2016.
Spaunhorst and her husband, Pete, reside at a farm in Krakow with their son Maximus, and are members of St. Gertrude Parish.