While COVID-19 has canceled many activities, shooting enthusiasts are taking more time on the range.
The Gun Shack and Indoor Gun Range in St. Clair reports a 40 to 50 percent increase in customers this summer amid the pandemic and protests and riots in several cities across the country.
“People want out of the house,” Gun Shack Owner Larry Varner said. “They want something to do and a safe place to shoot.”
Varner estimated the range sees 15 to 40 customers a day currently and sometimes more on the weekends, compared with 10 to 20 people a day before the pandemic.
“We’re always busy, period, but during the summer it normally slows down because the kids are out of school. I’m not sure what’s normal this year,” Varner said. “It’s picked up considerably.
“The gun business has picked up everywhere in the country. People were trying to guard their toilet paper. Once the toilet paper pandemic set in and the stimulus money came out and the unemployment money was available, then, about the time it started to die off a hair, the riots started. Then it became record-breaking sales for the gun manufacturers and even for us. Now, that’s died off, but people still don’t feel safe.”
The Brookings Institution estimates that nearly 3 million more firearms have been sold since March than would have ordinarily been sold during the March to June months, with firearm sales hitting 3.9 million in June alone, the highest on record since data collection on gun sales started in 1998.
The Gun Shack also offers classes to help customers seeking a permit to carry a concealed weapon (CCW). Varner said the Gun Shack’s CCW classes have increased from once a month to two or three times a month this summer.
“We do a lot of private training,” Varner said. “A lot of them are older people that never would have handled a gun. Now, they have a gun and want to learn how to shoot it and how to use it. We try to work with them and take them down on the range and let them shoot it so they know how to go ‘bang.’ As I tell everybody, ‘God forbid any of us have to use them. I hope none of us have to.’”
Formerly home to a bowling alley, the Gun Shack was converted into a gun store and opened by Varner in 2005. The indoor shooting range was added in 2016.
In Lonedell, Top Gun Sportsman’s Club offers multiple outdoor ranges on its 214 acres, but unlike the Gun Shack, it is only open to members. Top Gun is currently at its maximum membership of 250.
“People are getting out here maybe more than usual, but as far as more people, we haven’t really seen an uptick because people can’t just walk in,” Top Gun Manager Burt Reynolds said.
On the other hand, Reynolds said business at Top Gun’s range in Arnold, which takes walk-in customers, has been booming.
Reynolds said the Lonedell range may have added a few members due to the pandemic as the range offers an activity people can participate in while maintaining the recommended six feet of social distance.
“I would say we picked up a few because of it, with people wanting to get out and do something,” Reynolds said. “That helped push us to our maximum.”