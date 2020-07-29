Dr. Kurtis Schuyler has joined the team at Franklin County Dental and Implants, 416 Elm St. in downtown Washington, working alongside Dr. Joseph Laventure.
A second-generation dentist, Schuyler provides general, cosmetic and restorative dentistry services. He has membership in the American Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Association and the Greater St. Louis Dental Society.
Born in Wichita, Kan., Schuyler attended the University of Central Missouri on a baseball scholarship before joining the dental program at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
After graduation, he took part in a one-year General Practice Residency Program at Mercy Hospital, which gave him a starting point in dentistry and opened the doors to actively apply his knowledge and skills to patient treatment and care.
For more information, contact Franklin County Dental and Implants at 636-239-2804.