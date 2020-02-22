Completing a transition begun in late 2018, the Dan Yoest Insurance Agency will take on a new name — Schroeder Insurance — effective March 1, 2020.
A leading independent insurance agency in Franklin County for more than 60 years, Schroeder Insurance acquired the Washington-based Yoest Agency about 18 months ago.
The successful combination brought two service-oriented firms together, to now offer clients a comprehensive range of insurance products, backed by expert advice and advanced customer-focused technology, a spokesperson said.
“We are very pleased with how our valued associates at both offices have grown into a strong, high-performing team,” said Paul Schroeder, a partner along with his brother Ted at Schroeder Insurance. “Our service-focused approach remains the same even with the name change, helping to ensure customers continue to have access to great coverage, from top carriers such as Nationwide, Safeco, Progressive and Missouri Employers Mutual.”
The renamed office remains at the same address in Washington — 401 Elm St. — and phone numbers are also unchanged, 636-239-1130 or 877-919-1130.
“From the start, we wanted to make sure that it’s just as convenient as ever to do business with us,” said Ted Schroeder. “As part of that commitment, you can count on having all the familiar members of the former Yoest team available in the Washington office to meet any of your insurance needs.”
A second-generation business founded in Union in 1953, Schroeder Insurance has earned a reputation for providing exceptional customer service, backed by ongoing investments in advanced technology.
“We understand how important it is to protect our clients’ personal information, so we make it a point to secure and use the insurance industry’s best-in-class technology for all of our customer records,” said Paul Schroeder.
“Our core values are focused on building strong relationships,” said Ted Schroeder. “The whole Schroeder Insurance team works hard to ensure that we’re giving customers professional insight, plus attentive, neighborly care in times of crisis.”