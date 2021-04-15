Schroeder Insurance has hired account executive Austin Byrne, and commercial lines department manager Christina Meyer has received a Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.
Byrne, 29, was hired Feb. 8. He will work with clients regarding commercial and personal interests, according to a press release from the company. Before taking the new job, he was a sales manager at Hogan Truck Leasing & Rental in St. Louis.
He has a bachelor’s degree in communication from the University of Missouri and is currently getting a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
He received his Missouri Property and Casualty Insurance license in February.
Meyer, 38, works at the Union branch. She has been a Washington resident since 1993.