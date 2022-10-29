There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union.
Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: October 29, 2022 @ 3:06 pm
There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union.
Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.
Officials from the city of Union and Union Area Chamber of Commerce joined Schnucks executives for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Ted Schnuck, executive vice president for supermarkets at his family’s company, said Union’s store is Schnucks’ 113th throughout the Midwest. The 114th store is the former Fricks in Sullivan, which had its grand opening a day later.
“We’re very excited to welcome the Union community, our customers and our new teammates,” Schnuck said.
The store has 44 employees, all of whom came from Fricks, Schnuck said. Fricks store manager Pam Janssen remains in the position with Schnucks.
Union Mayor Bob Schmuke thanked the Newbanks family, the former owners of Fricks, and welcomed Schnucks to town.
“I think this is going to be a great opportunity for the city to have the Schnucks family involved in our city,” he said. “The Newbanks family was very involved with the city of Union, and I know that the Schnucks family will carry on that tradition and be very invested and be a great partner.”
During the two-day closure, workers replaced the Fricks sign on the outside of the building with Schnucks lettering. Inside, colorful Schnucks brand items filled the aisles.
The 35,000 Fricks store opened in 2014, replacing one where Union City Hall now stands on Locust Street, according to Missourian archives.
Tom Kelly, of Union, previously traveled to Washington to go to Schnucks and looked forward to shopping at the Union location.”They have a wide variety of good stuff — everything we need for the household,” he said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.