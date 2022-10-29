Schmuke welcomes Schnucks
From left, Union Mayor Bob Schmuke, Schnucks store manager Pam Janssen, division manager Nick Collora and Ted Schnuck, executive vice president for supermarkets, cut the ribbon Wednesday on the rebranded Schnucks store in Union. The store reopened fully stocked with Schnucks brand items after closing as Fricks Sunday afternoon.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

There wasn’t a parking space to be found Wednesday morning in the lot of the former Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave. in Union.

Hundreds were on hand to welcome Schnucks to town.