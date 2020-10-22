Around 5 percent of Schnucks Markets Inc. customers across the greater St. Louis area were double charged over the weekend, Oct. 16-18.
The transaction error was due to a glitch in the debit and credit card processing system Worldpay, which is an independent company that Schnucks and several other retailers have contracts with.
All affected patrons had the additional charge reversed Oct. 20, but depending on the customer’s financial institution, the reversal might not have processed until 48 hours later.
Because Worldpay is a third-party company, a representative for Schnucks did not know how many of the affected customers had shopped at the Washington location.